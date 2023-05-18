 Happy 74th Birthday Richard Clapton - Noise11.com
Richard Clapton at Bakehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman

Richard Clapton at Bakehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman

Happy 74th Birthday Richard Clapton

by Paul Cashmere on May 18, 2023

in News

Australian rock legend Richard Clapton is 74 years old today (18 May 2023).

Richard’s 74th year also marks the 50th anniversary of the release of his first album ‘Prussian Blue’. The album wasn’t a success in the day and original pressings of the album are rare and now a collectible fetching over $1000 on eBay.

Richard Clapton’s next album ‘Girls On The Avenue’ was released in 1975. The title track is an Australian rock classic.

‘Goodbye Tiger’ (1977) is considered the Clapton masterpiece with ‘Deep Water’ and ‘Down In the Lucky Country’.

1982’s ‘The Great Escape’ crossed Richard into the rock market with the hit ‘I Am An Island’ featuring Jimmy Barnes and Ian Moss of Cold Chisel and Jon Farriss of INXS.

Richard fared early in the success of INXS, producing their second album ‘Underneath The Colours’ and the hit ‘Stay Young’.

In 2021, Richard paid homage to the artists who inspired him with the ‘Music Is Love’ covers album featuring songs by Neil Young, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, The Lovin’ Spoonful, The Byrds, The Doors and Buffalo Springfield.

Richard will perform the 50th Anniversary Concert Friday 19 May 2023 in Melbourne at the Palais , St Kilda.

Noise11.com

