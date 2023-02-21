Harry Styles and Daryl Braithwaite Share Pleasantries Over ‘The Horses’ - Noise11.com

Daryl Braithwaite and Harry Styles have been sharing their man crush on each other with Styles performing the Daryl Braithwaite song (written by Rickie Lee Jones and Walter Becker) ‘The Horses’ at his first Australian show and Daryl sending a message after it.

Daryl posted to his socials, “Welcome back Harry. Wishing you all the best for your shows here in Australia and thank you for the kind words. I assume that if you have time … you might visit your Ibis Styles Hotel in Mt Isa ….!!!! I stayed there in August for a week. Regards Daryl”

Harry performed the song in Australia in 2018 and was back doing it in Perth this week, five years later.

Superstar @Harry_Styles got into the Aussie swing of things during his first show in Perth where he drank a shoey before belting out Daryl Braithwaite's 'Horses' for the ecstatic crowd. 🎵🐴#Sunriseon7 #harrystyles #HarryStylesTH2023 #harrystylesperth pic.twitter.com/IexUz55KZn — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) February 20, 2023

Rickie Lee Jones wrote ‘The Horses’ with Walter Becker of Steely Dan for the ‘Jerry Maguire’ movie in 1986 and also released it on her 1989 album ‘Flying Cowboys’. Daryl covered the song on his 1990 album ‘Rise’.

Rickie Lee never released her version as a single but in Australia, Daryl’s version reached number one on the ARIA and was the fourth biggest selling song on 1991 in Australia.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

