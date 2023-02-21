 Harry Styles and Daryl Braithwaite Share Pleasantries Over ‘The Horses’ - Noise11.com
Daryl Braithwaite performs at One Electric Day at Werribee Park in the grounds of the Werribee mansion on Sunday 29 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Daryl Braithwaite at One Electric Day photo by Ros O'Gorman

Harry Styles and Daryl Braithwaite Share Pleasantries Over ‘The Horses’

by Paul Cashmere on February 21, 2023

in News

Daryl Braithwaite and Harry Styles have been sharing their man crush on each other with Styles performing the Daryl Braithwaite song (written by Rickie Lee Jones and Walter Becker) ‘The Horses’ at his first Australian show and Daryl sending a message after it.

Daryl posted to his socials, “Welcome back Harry. Wishing you all the best for your shows here in Australia and thank you for the kind words. I assume that if you have time … you might visit your Ibis Styles Hotel in Mt Isa ….!!!! I stayed there in August for a week. Regards Daryl”

Harry performed the song in Australia in 2018 and was back doing it in Perth this week, five years later.

Rickie Lee Jones wrote ‘The Horses’ with Walter Becker of Steely Dan for the ‘Jerry Maguire’ movie in 1986 and also released it on her 1989 album ‘Flying Cowboys’. Daryl covered the song on his 1990 album ‘Rise’.

Rickie Lee never released her version as a single but in Australia, Daryl’s version reached number one on the ARIA and was the fourth biggest selling song on 1991 in Australia.

