Harry Styles Announces Fourth Album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally - Noise11.com

Harry Styles Announces Fourth Album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally

by Paul Cashmere on January 16, 2026

in News

Harry Styles has confirmed the release of his fourth solo studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, marking the end of a carefully staged return that has unfolded quietly, deliberately and with global precision. The album will be released on 6 March 2026 through Erskine and Columbia Records and follows a four year gap since his last studio release.

The announcement closes a chapter that began just after Christmas. On 27 December 2025, Styles uploaded an eight minute film titled Forever, Forever to his official channels. Shot during the final night of Love On Tour on 22 July 2023, the footage captured the scale and emotion of a tour that redefined modern pop residencies, before concluding with a single phrase, “We Belong Together”. At the time, no explanation was offered.

By mid January, that phrase had moved from screen to street. Posters bearing the same message appeared in major cities including Sydney, Melbourne, New York and across Europe, directing fans to a newly launched interactive site that ultimately led to a WhatsApp text line. Within days, subscribers received a brief voice memo from Styles himself, quietly singing the words “we belong together”. On 15 January, the album announcement followed.

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally has been produced by Kid Harpoon, continuing a creative partnership that stretches back to Styles’ 2017 self titled debut. Kid Harpoon has been involved in every Styles album to date, alongside Tyler Johnson on previous releases, helping to shape a catalogue that has consistently bridged classic songwriting with contemporary pop reach.

The album artwork presents Styles beneath a disco ball suspended against a night sky, sunglasses on, mid movement, a visual that hints at rhythm, intimacy and escape. No music has yet been released from the album and the 12 song track list remains under wraps. Despite that, demand was immediate. Styles’ official web store launched a series of album bundles including vinyl, cassette, apparel and accessories, triggering traffic levels that briefly overwhelmed the site.

The new album arrives four years after Harry’s House, a release that cemented Styles’ position at the centre of global pop culture. The 2022 album reached number one in multiple territories, achieved triple platinum status in the UK and delivered As It Was, which became his most streamed song to date with more than four billion plays. Harry’s House also earned Album Of The Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards and the Brit Awards, marking a rare crossover of commercial dominance and industry recognition.

Since then, Styles has largely stepped back from traditional release cycles. The only new music to surface was Forever, Forever, an instrumental piano piece first performed during the final show of Love On Tour. The song, stretching beyond eight minutes, reflected a more introspective and unguarded side of an artist usually defined by pop immediacy.

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally will also be Styles’ first album since the death of former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne in October 2024. One Direction, formed on The X Factor in 2010, became one of the most commercially successful pop groups of the decade before entering an indefinite hiatus in 2016. At the time of Payne’s passing, Styles released a statement acknowledging Payne’s joy in making others happy and the bond they shared during those formative years.

Away from music, Styles has remained visible across culture and sport. In 2025 he completed the Tokyo Marathon in 3 hours and 24 minutes before improving to a sub three hour finish at the Berlin Marathon later that year. His lifestyle brand Pleasing expanded beyond beauty and apparel into new product categories, reinforcing his broader creative footprint.

Styles has also continued to use his platform to advocate for music education, backing calls for increased government investment in schools, teacher training and grassroots venues. His last on screen roles were in My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling in 2022, with no future film projects currently announced.

