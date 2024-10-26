 Health Department Closes Fatboy Slim's Cafe In Sussex - Noise11.com
Fatboy Slim photo by Ros O'Gorman

Fatboy Slim photo by Ros O'Gorman

Health Department Closes Fatboy Slim’s Cafe In Sussex

by Music-News.com on October 26, 2024

in News

Fatboy Slim’s cafe has been closed for cleaning due to a rat infestation.

Fatboy Slim’s business venture was deemed unfit for service after health inspectors found it was riddled with vermin.

Officials visited the Big Beach Cafe in Hove, Sussex and declared it “an imminent risk to food safety” after discovering a number of hygiene violations including rat droppings in all food areas of the business.

Fatboy Slim, whose real name is Norman Cook, bought the cafe from Beatles star Paul McCartney’s ex-wife Heather Mills in 2013.

It was given a hygiene rating of just one out of five last month.

Inspectors found food kept at 15 degrees Celcius instead of the regulation 8 degrees Celcius. They also spotted worn-out chopping boards in need of replacement, a chef who was not wearing an apron, and lettuce that was not washed before being served to customers. Rodent faeces were identified in all food-related areas of the cafe.

“This presents an imminent risk to food safety,” the inspectors’ report stated. “You are required to have adequate procedures to prevent pests.”

The cafe must be deep cleaned and pass a new inspection before it can return to service.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

