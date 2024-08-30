Hear An Early Version of Neil Finn’s ‘Astro’ By Tim and Neil Finn - Noise11.com

Split Enz/Crowded House archivist has uncovered an early 1996 Tim Finn and Neil Finn version of the song ‘Astro’ that ended up a few years later on Neil’s debut solo album ‘Try Whistling This’ in 1998.

The Finn Brothers version was untitled at the time they performed it at Dallas Brooks Hall in Melbourne on 14 February 1996. Tim Finn is heard saying, “This song is either called ‘Astronaut’ or ‘Died And Gone To Heaven’. The second title being somewhat unwieldy but that’s never stopped you before”.

Neil adds, “The first title is the first line and the second title is the chorus line. So we’ll have a little vote about it afterwards”.

Here is the 1998 recorded version by Neil. It features Jim Moginie of Midnight Oil on guitar and Mitchell Froom, who is now a member of Crowded House, on Hammond.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

