 Henry Wagons Performing Surprising Duet With Daughter Casper - Noise11.com
Henry Wagons photo by Ros O'Gorman

Henry Wagons photo by Ros O'Gorman

Henry Wagons Performing Surprising Duet With Daughter Casper

by Paul Cashmere on October 10, 2022

in News

Henry Wagons introduced a special guest when he performed at the Out On The Weekend festival in Melbourne on the weekend. His daughter Casper joined him for a cover of Neil Young’s ‘Heart of Gold’.

Proud mum Mel posted, “Casper’s first music festival performance
Thank you Out On The Weekend for letting Casper & Henry cover Heart of Gold in your tribute to Neil Young’s ‘Harvest’ So much fun!”

‘Out On The Weekend’ is Australia’s Americana festival. The name comes from the Neil Young song on the ‘Harvest’ album and as a special treat, Henry Wagons and daughter Casper were part of the ensemble performing the entire Young classic.

Neil Young released ‘Harvest’ on 1 February 1972. Young was a part of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Their ‘Déjà vu’ album was released two years earlier. He had already been a member of Buffalo Springfield in the 60s. By the time of ‘Harvest’, his first solo album, he was already one of the most success artists in North America.

