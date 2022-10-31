 Here Is The Jimmy Barnes One Electric Day Setlist - Noise11.com
Here Is The Jimmy Barnes One Electric Day Setlist

by Paul Cashmere on October 31, 2022

Jimmy Barnes performed his one off One Electric Day show at Sydney’s Cockatoo Island on Sunday with a setlist of mostly original songs now spanning over 40 years.

That first Cold Chisel album was released in 1978, that was 44 years ago. Jimmy’s last studio album was ‘Flesh and Blood’ in 2021.

There were a couple of covers predating the start of the Cold Chisel era. Ashton, Gardner & Dyke’s ‘The Resurrection Shuffle’ came out in 1970 and AC/DC’s ‘High Voltage’ was from 1975.

Jimmy Barnes setlist Sydney 30 October 2022

Flesh and Blood (from Flesh and Blood, 2021)
I’d Die To Be With You Tonight (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)
Choir Girl (from Cold Chisel, East, 1980)
Love Is Enough (from Two Fires, 1990)
Lay Down Your Guns (from Two Fires, 1990)
Too Much Ain’t Enough Love (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)
Love and Hate (from Love and Fear, 1999)
Ride The Night Away (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)
I’m Coming Home (from Flesh and Blood, 2021)
Shutting Down Our Town (from My Criminal Record, 2019)
The Resurrection Shuffle (Ashton, Gardner & Dyke cover)
Flame Trees (from Cold Chisel, Flame Trees, 1984)
Driving Wheels (from Freight Train Heart, 1987)
No Second Prize (from Bodyswerve, 1984)
Khe Sahn (from Cold Chisel, Cold Chisel, 1978)
Working Class Man (from For The Working Class Man, 1985)

High Voltage (AC/DC cover)
Goodbye Astrid Goodbye (from Cold Chisel, Breakfast At Sweethearts, 1979)

That One Electric Day was a one-off event. The 2022 season of One Electric Day will begin in South Australia this Saturday 5 November with Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

One Electric Day dates are:

5 November, Victor Harbor, Kent Reserve
19 November, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse
20 November, Werribee, Werribee Park
26 November, Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel
27 November, Southport, Broadwater Parklands

Get tickets here https://www.oneelectricday.com.au

