Hilltop Hoods Premieres New Song ‘Laced Up’ - Noise11.com

Hilltop Hoods Premieres New Song ‘Laced Up’

by Paul Cashmere on June 15, 2023

in News

The first new music for 2023 from Hilltop Hoods is ‘Laced Up.

Suffa from Hilltop Hoods says, ‘The idea for ‘Laced Up’ was inspired by an actual dinner I had with my wife when I was young and broke. We were at a pretty nice restaurant for Valentines Day, and I spent the whole time sweating about whether I’d actually be able to pay the bill or not. I was working at a factory at the time and was struggling to make ends meet. The funny thing is that I would have had crisp, fresh kicks on, and I would have been confident that I had enough money for drinks. It’s just how your priorities are when you’re that age I guess, at least that’s how mine were.’

Hilltop Hoods will head to the northern hemisphere for a 13 date UK and European Summer tour, kicking off on Saturday June 17 with headline shows at London’s famed Roundhouse, Melkweg in Amsterdam, Forum Karlin in Prague, and Tonhalle in Munich.

HILLTOP HOODS will return home for Festival performances in Australia in July at Spin Off in Adelaide and Byron Bay’s Splendour In The Grass, before a 4 date New Zealand tour early September, including Queenstown’s sold-out Snow Machine festival.

