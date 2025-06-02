Hilltop Hoods To Headline New Music Festival One Street One Day In Townsville - Noise11.com

Far north Queensland is the home of a brand new music festival One Street One Day with headliner Hilltop Hoods.

It’s been way too long since we last played in Townsville. We can’t wait to get back to your friendly and warm town and be part of ONE STREET ONE DAY festival,” said DJ Debris from Hilltop Hoods.

The festival will also feature DMA’s, Meg Mac, In Heart’s Wake, Coterie, Brad Cox and Mia Wray.

TEG Live is behind the new event. “Thrilled to be rolling out these exciting new music events to the country’s outer regions and seeing locals get the opportunity to experience the best of Australian music in their very own township,” TEG’s Head of Global Touring – Tim McGregor said.

One Street One Day will be held on Saturday July 26 in Rooney Street, Townsville between midday and 10pm.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday 3 June at 7am from www.onestreetoneday.com.au.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook