 Hilltop Hoods To Headline New Music Festival One Street One Day In Townsville - Noise11.com
Hilltop Hoods image by Ashlee Jones

Hilltop Hoods image by Ashlee Jones

Hilltop Hoods To Headline New Music Festival One Street One Day In Townsville

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2025

in News

Far north Queensland is the home of a brand new music festival One Street One Day with headliner Hilltop Hoods.

It’s been way too long since we last played in Townsville. We can’t wait to get back to your friendly and warm town and be part of ONE STREET ONE DAY festival,” said DJ Debris from Hilltop Hoods.

The festival will also feature DMA’s, Meg Mac, In Heart’s Wake, Coterie, Brad Cox and Mia Wray.

TEG Live is behind the new event. “Thrilled to be rolling out these exciting new music events to the country’s outer regions and seeing locals get the opportunity to experience the best of Australian music in their very own township,” TEG’s Head of Global Touring – Tim McGregor said.

One Street One Day will be held on Saturday July 26 in Rooney Street, Townsville between midday and 10pm.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday 3 June at 7am from www.onestreetoneday.com.au.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Helen Ryder
Helen Ryder Previews Second Album ‘Love Over Hate’ with ‘Magnetic Field’

Australian singer songwriter Helen Ryder has revealed her second album ‘Love Over Hate’ will be released later in 2025. To get things rolling, a new song ‘Magnetic Field’ teases the album.

7 hours ago
Josh Teskey of The Teskey Brothers photo by Winston Robinson
The Teskey Brothers To Headline Ocean Sounds on Phillip Island

The Teskey Brothers will headline the 2026 edition of Ocean Sounds for Victoria’s Philip Island in January.

8 hours ago
MSO Billy Joel Piano Man
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Recruits Josh Piterman For The Music of Billy Joel

Former Ten Tenor, UK Phantom and Corny Hairspray star Josh Piterman will join Phil Burton, Alinta Chidzey and Jess Hitchcock to perform the music of Billy Joel with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in November.

22 hours ago
The Ferguson Rogers Process
The Ferguson Rogers Process Release Space & Time Dub Remix of ‘A Long Year’

The Ferguson Rogers Process, the collective of Lance Ferguson of The Bamboos and Tim Rogers of You Am I, have slipped out a Space and Tim Dub mix of ‘A Long Year’.

1 day ago
Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Crowded House To Headline The Next Red Hot Summer Series

Crowded House will perform more live shows for 2025 for Red Hot Summer, as well as Mannum’s Sounds by the River and Mackay’s Legends on the Lawn.

2 days ago
Marcie Jones photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Music Pioneer Marcie Jones Passes Aged 79

Marcie Jones, the Marcie from 60s Australian girl group Marcie and the Cookies, has died at the age of 79.

2 days ago
Sydney Harbour Bridge and Abba
ABBA Confirm Voyage Is Coming To Australia, And Four Songs Added To Show

After much rumour and speculation, it is confirmed that ABBA Voyage will come to Australia.

4 days ago