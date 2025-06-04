Kevin Borich Express Live Is The Latest In ARCA Desk Tape Series - Noise11.com

Kevin Borich Express recorded in Geelong in 1979, Sydney in 1982 and Darwin in 1995 makes up the latest release in The Desk Tape Series by Australia Road Crew Association (ARCA).

The 50th release in the series finds Borich live at the Eureka Hotel in Geelong, the Miranda Hotel in Sydney and the Victoria Hotel in Darwin.

The Desk Tape Series series sources live tapes recorded off the mixing desk by crew members.

KEVIN BORICH EXPRESS Live at Eureka Hotel ’79, Miranda Hotel ’82 and Darwin ‘95

BAND

Kevin Borich (Eureka ’79, Miranda ’82, Darwin ’95): vocals, guitar

John Annas (Eureka ’79, Miranda ’82): drums

Tim Partridge (RIP) (Eureka ’79, Darwin ’95): bass

Mal Logan (Eureka ’79): keyboards

Steve Balbi (Miranda ’82): bass

Andy Cowan (Miranda ’82): keyboards

Adrian Cannon (Darwin ’95): drums

FRONT OF HOUSE

Gerry Georgettis (RIP) (Eureka Hotel, Geelong)

Andy Rayson (Victoria Hotel, Darwin)

Phil Meltzer (Miranda Hotel, Sydney)

TRACKS

Eureka Hotel 1979

I Can’t Wait

The Snowball King

Social Disease

Caught In The Middle

KB’s Boogie

Goin’ Downtown

Miranda Hotel 1982

Heartstarter

Don’t Let Go

Miracle Day

Slinky

Bell Hop Blues

Full Moon

Working On A New Day

Good To See Ya

1980

Cadillac Walk

She Can’t Help It – Goin’ Fishing

Darwin 1995

Voodoo Child

Cadillac Walk

Goin’ Fishing

Gonna See My Baby Tonight

For more information on ARCA, go to https://australianroadcrew.com.au/ and to check out the 41 other Desk Tape releases, go to The Desk Tape Series – ARCA (australianroadcrew.com.au)

