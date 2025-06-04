 Kevin Borich Express Live Is The Latest In ARCA Desk Tape Series - Noise11.com
Kevin Borich Express Live Is The Latest In ARCA Desk Tape Series

by Paul Cashmere on June 4, 2025

Kevin Borich Express recorded in Geelong in 1979, Sydney in 1982 and Darwin in 1995 makes up the latest release in The Desk Tape Series by Australia Road Crew Association (ARCA).

The 50th release in the series finds Borich live at the Eureka Hotel in Geelong, the Miranda Hotel in Sydney and the Victoria Hotel in Darwin.

The Desk Tape Series series sources live tapes recorded off the mixing desk by crew members.

KEVIN BORICH EXPRESS Live at Eureka Hotel ’79, Miranda Hotel ’82 and Darwin ‘95

BAND
Kevin Borich (Eureka ’79, Miranda ’82, Darwin ’95): vocals, guitar
John Annas (Eureka ’79, Miranda ’82): drums
Tim Partridge (RIP) (Eureka ’79, Darwin ’95): bass
Mal Logan (Eureka ’79): keyboards
Steve Balbi (Miranda ’82): bass
Andy Cowan (Miranda ’82): keyboards
Adrian Cannon (Darwin ’95): drums

FRONT OF HOUSE
Gerry Georgettis (RIP) (Eureka Hotel, Geelong)
Andy Rayson (Victoria Hotel, Darwin)
Phil Meltzer (Miranda Hotel, Sydney)

TRACKS

Eureka Hotel 1979
I Can’t Wait
The Snowball King
Social Disease
Caught In The Middle
KB’s Boogie
Goin’ Downtown

Miranda Hotel 1982
Heartstarter
Don’t Let Go
Miracle Day
Slinky
Bell Hop Blues
Full Moon
Working On A New Day
Good To See Ya
1980
Cadillac Walk
She Can’t Help It – Goin’ Fishing

Darwin 1995
Voodoo Child
Cadillac Walk
Goin’ Fishing
Gonna See My Baby Tonight

For more information on ARCA, go to https://australianroadcrew.com.au/ and to check out the 41 other Desk Tape releases, go to The Desk Tape Series – ARCA (australianroadcrew.com.au)

