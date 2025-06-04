The Cruel Sea To Headline 11th Dashville Skyline in the Hunter Valley - Noise11.com

The Hunter Valley in New South Wales coming up to the 11th anniversary of Dashville Skyline.
Dashville Skyline is a three day event to be held over the October long weekend with headline The Cruel Sea and international guests Nikki Lane, Cordovas, Vincent Neil Emerson, Laidback Country Picker, and Swimming Bell plus more than two dozen Australian acts.
THE FULL LIST OF FIRST ROUND ACTS INCLUDES:
The Cruel Sea
Fanny Lumsden
Cordovas (USA)
Nikki Lane & Her Band (USA)
Lost Ragas
Mama Kin Spender
Swimming Bell (USA)
Claire Anne Taylor
Vincent Neil Emerson (USA)
Charlie Collins
Laid Back Country Picker (USA)
Emily Lubitz
Minor Gold
CJ Stranger
Col Ray Price
Jamey Foxton
Melody Pool
Tall Shaun & The Resolution
Magpie Diaries
The Slims
William Alexander
Kingsley James & The Forest Keepers
Huckleberry & The Devils Dandruff
Midnight Chicken
Dashville Progress Society
Dashville Skyline will be held over the October Long weekend, Friday 3rd October, Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th October 2025, in, Dashville, in Wonnarua Country, Hunter Valley, NSW.
