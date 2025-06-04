The Cruel Sea To Headline 11th Dashville Skyline in the Hunter Valley - Noise11.com

The Hunter Valley in New South Wales coming up to the 11th anniversary of Dashville Skyline.

Dashville Skyline is a three day event to be held over the October long weekend with headline The Cruel Sea and international guests Nikki Lane, Cordovas, Vincent Neil Emerson, Laidback Country Picker, and Swimming Bell plus more than two dozen Australian acts.

THE FULL LIST OF FIRST ROUND ACTS INCLUDES:

The Cruel Sea

Fanny Lumsden

Cordovas (USA)

Nikki Lane & Her Band (USA)

Lost Ragas

Mama Kin Spender

Swimming Bell (USA)

Claire Anne Taylor

Vincent Neil Emerson (USA)

Charlie Collins

Laid Back Country Picker (USA)

Emily Lubitz

Minor Gold

CJ Stranger

Col Ray Price

Jamey Foxton

Melody Pool

Tall Shaun & The Resolution

Magpie Diaries

The Slims

William Alexander

Kingsley James & The Forest Keepers

Huckleberry & The Devils Dandruff

Midnight Chicken

Dashville Progress Society

Dashville Skyline will be held over the October Long weekend, Friday 3rd October, Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th October 2025, in, Dashville, in Wonnarua Country, Hunter Valley, NSW.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook