Historic Footage Of The Closing Credits of The Very Last Happening 72 Discovered - Noise11.com

Historic Footage Of The Closing Credits of The Very Last Happening 72 Discovered

by Paul Cashmere on November 25, 2022

in News

Historic footage of the closing credits of Happening 72, the TV pop show starring Jeff Phillips, has been unveiled by the National Film and Sound Archive in Australia.

The footage show teenage host at the time Phillips with some familiar faces including Issy Dye, Alison Durban, John Farnham and a very young Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum in his pre-Countdown years.

Happening 72 went off the air after two seasons in 1971 and 1971. It was broadcast on the 0-10 Network on Saturday mornings in glorious black and white.

