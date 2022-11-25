Historic Footage Of The Closing Credits of The Very Last Happening 72 Discovered - Noise11.com

Historic footage of the closing credits of Happening 72, the TV pop show starring Jeff Phillips, has been unveiled by the National Film and Sound Archive in Australia.

The footage show teenage host at the time Phillips with some familiar faces including Issy Dye, Alison Durban, John Farnham and a very young Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum in his pre-Countdown years.

Happening 72 went off the air after two seasons in 1971 and 1971. It was broadcast on the 0-10 Network on Saturday mornings in glorious black and white.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

