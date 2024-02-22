Hoodoo Gurus Manager Michael McMartin Leaves Band After 41 Years in the Job - Noise11.com

Hoodoo Gurus manager Michael McMartin has stepped down from his role after 41 years, citing health issues as the reason for his sudden retirement.

Hoodoo Gurus tour manager of 10 years Mick Mazzone will take up the position for the band moving forward.

Hoodoo Gurus have released the following statement thanking Michael for his years of guidance.

Melody Management’s Michael McMartin has announced that due to ongoing health issues, he is resigning as manager of the Hoodoo Gurus after 41 years.

Mick Mazzone of Mighty Management will be assisting Michael and the Gurus in this transition and future activities.

Michael and the Hoodoo Gurus have been joined at the hip for over four incredible decades. Michael signed their first record deal in 1982 and commenced managing the band in 1985. Forty years later, after thousands and thousands of meetings, and countless gigs in Australia and around the world, the Hoodoo Gurus have earned multiple platinum albums and awards, including being inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame in 2007. Michael himself was the recipient of APRA’s Ted Albert Award (2007) and was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for ‘services to the performing arts, especially music’ (2015).

Hoodoo Gurus’ Dave Faulkner said, “We are devastated by this sudden turn of events however we are incredibly proud of everything we have achieved together. In one way or another, Michael has been by our side every step of the way throughout our career and it goes without saying that his role in our success has been pivotal. It is impossible to express how we are feeling right now, but there are enormous feelings of gratitude for everything that Michael has done for us as we recollect the life-changing experiences we have all shared.

“We are also very grateful that Mick Mazzone has offered to assist Michael and eventually take over completely as our manager at a time of Michael’s choosing. Mick has long been a part of the Gurus’ family and, like any family, we often rely on each other in a crisis. Most of all, our hearts go out to Michael, his wife, Saskia, and both of their extended families and we wish them well at this difficult time.”

Michael McMartin said, “What a unique and extraordinary life I have been gifted, working with the Hoodoo Gurus and sharing in so many of the experiences that have made them such an iconic part of Australian culture. Through my 40 plus years with them I have had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people throughout the world, including their fans, peers and the Gurus’ family. Having an integral part of that family, in Mick Mazzone, take over management in the next few weeks ensures the band’s legacy and future are in safe hands.

“I really can’t find the words to express my feelings at this time but respect, love and gratitude would be among them. Thanks to the Hoodoo Gurus I have lived a life that I only otherwise could have dreamt of.”

Mick Mazzone and the Gurus have a long history with Mick being their tour manager for over 10 years, and a close friend of the band and McMartin for well over 30 years.

As the Hoodoo Gurus finalise plans for their tour of Brazil and America this coming August and September, Michael will wind down his involvement and begin handing over the management reins to Mick Mazzone for the next phase of the band’s career.