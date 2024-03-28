Hoodoo Gurus 'Stoneage Romeos' Turns 40 - Noise11.com

Hoodoo Gurus debut album ‘Stoneage Romeos’ turned 40 this month. The album was released in Australia in March 1984 and in the USA in September 1984.

While ‘Stoneage Romeos’ was eventually certified Gold in Australia the album only reached no 29 on the Australian album chart. It did however give Hoodoo Gurus their first Top 40 hit with ‘My Girl’.

Dave Faulkner said, “When we were in the studio making ‘Stoneage Romeos’ we felt like kids in a candy shop, throwing all manner of instruments and “ear-ticklers” into the mix as we attempted to squeeze all our musical influences on to one album. It got a bit unhinged at times but producer/engineer Alan Thorne kept a cool head and a steady hand. Together, we captured something special and it still sounds great to me.”

The 40th Anniversary edition is sure to whip up a frenzy with fans and will include the original album reissued as a picture disc as well as some seriously collectible additions.

Also included in the special edition package are:

1984: Live at the Chevron (12” vinyl) featuring the band’s 1984 performance at the Chevron Hotel in Sydney which marked a pivotal moment in their early career. Originally recorded and broadcast by the ABC, this iconic concert is being released for the first time, with reimagined art as a Zoetrope vinyl which will turn the turntable into a mesmerizing portal where the prehistoric characters come to life. Collectors, take note: this concert recording will not be made available on any streaming platforms so this will be your only chance to own this rare artefact!

Hayride to Hell (7”), a track originally slated for inclusion on Stoneage Romeos, but held back because of its country feel (how much diversity can one album have?!). Hayride To Hell has an intriguing history with the accompanying Part 2 being recorded during a London radio session for John Peel’s show in 1987. Significantly, the single cover displays an illustration by Reg Mombassa, marking the debut of his distinctive artwork on the band’s record sleeves. This single will also only be available exclusively as a part of this limited edition reissue.

Poster (A2) featuring a striking Sandy Edwards image complemented by Debbie Baer’s hand-drawn elements, this poster is a replica of the band’s first poster (when they were still called le Hoodoo Gurus) and is vivid depiction of Sydney’s creative energy in the early eighties. On the reverse, Australian music journalist Toby Creswell explores the band’s origin and their whirlwind rise from a NYE party to the creation of their debut album, Stoneage Romeos, complemented by some early Tom Takacs photos of the band.

Postcard / Mini Poster was originally crafted by Dave Faulkner for a double bill the band played with The Scientists in 1982. The artwork features an anatomical Dalek image sourced from an old Doctor Who Annual Dave discovered in an op shop (he was, and still is, intrigued by the unexpected details revealed in the Dalek’s cross-section).

The 40th Anniversary vinyl Stoneage Romeos set is released on Big Time Recordings thought Universal Music Australia on Friday, 17 May 2024.

