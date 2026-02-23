Hot Milk To Bring The Heat Back To Australia This May - Noise11.com

Manchester Alt-Rock Duo Hot Milk Return For Headline East Coast Dates Following Their Massive 2023 Tour With Foo Fighters

by Paul Cashmere

Hot Milk, the explosive Manchester outfit that has rapidly become one of the United Kingdom’s most essential rock exports, are set to make a triumphant return to Australian shores this May. Following a breakthrough period that saw them win over thousands of new fans across the country, the duo of Hannah Mee and Jim Shaw will bring their high-octane live show to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, marking their first-ever headline appearance in Queensland.

The upcoming tour serves as a victory lap for a band that has spent the last few years on a vertical trajectory. While Hot Milk first introduced themselves to Australian audiences in 2023, they did so in the most prestigious way possible, serving as the hand-picked support for rock legends Foo Fighters during their national stadium tour. That visit, which also included sold-out club shows in Sydney and Melbourne, established the band as a force to be reckoned with in the local market.

The origins of Hot Milk are as storied as their rise. Founded in 2018, the band’s creative core of Mee and Shaw actually formed in the same Manchester apartment where Noel Gallagher famously penned the Oasis masterpiece (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?. Despite the Britpop history of their surroundings, Hot Milk forged a sound that they describe as “emo powerpop,” a genre-blurring mix of anthemic rock, punk energy, and electronic flourishes.

Mee, a former tour promoter with a master’s degree in politics, and Shaw, a lighting director, wrote their first track “Take Your Jacket” in just 25 minutes over a bottle of wine. That raw, spontaneous energy has remained the hallmark of their career. From their 2019 debut EP Are You Feeling Alive? to their 2023 full-length debut A Call To The Void, the band has consistently refused to be pigeonholed. As Mee often says in interviews, “Genre is a lie.”

The 2026 tour comes at a time of peak productivity for the group. They kicked off this year with a landmark performance at Lollapalooza in Mumbai, India, followed by a successful headline run across Europe. With their second studio album Corporation P.O.P released in 2025 via Sony Music Australia and Music For Nations, Hot Milk have plenty of fresh ammunition for their live set. The new record continues their tradition of pairing infectious hooks with biting social commentary, touching on everything from political disillusionment to the complexities of the human condition.

Hot Milk’s reputation for chaotic, cathartic, and utterly unforgettable performances has seen them invited to the world’s biggest stages, including Download Festival, Reading and Leeds, and Lollapalooza Chicago. Their defiant stage presence is heavily influenced by icons like Freddie Mercury and Keith Flint, ensuring that their shows are as much a visual spectacle as they are a sonic assault.

Joining Hot Milk for all Australian dates are Melbourne’s own Bad/Love. The local disruptors have been making significant waves in the heavy scene, blending cinematic soundscapes with raw, honest lyricism. Their inclusion ensures a night of uncompromising alternative rock from start to finish.

Frontier Members will have the first opportunity to secure tickets with a pre-sale beginning on Tuesday 24 February. General public tickets will go on sale the following day, Wednesday 25 February. Given the band’s track record of selling out rooms in the UK and US, fans are encouraged to move quickly to catch one of the most exciting acts in modern rock.

Hot Milk Australian Tour Dates May 2026

Wednesday 20 May, Melbourne, 170 Russell

Thursday 21 May, Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday 23 May, Brisbane, Crowbar Brisbane

