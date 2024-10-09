 How To Make Gravy Trailer Premieres - Noise11.com
How To Make Gravy Trailer Premieres

by Paul Cashmere on October 9, 2024

in News

The trailer for the movie ‘How To Make Gravy’, based on the classic Christmas song by Paul Kelly, has been revealed.

The movie, like the song, is about “A father (Joe) who is separated from his family at Christmas after being sent to prison and learns the power of redemption as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas without him”.

The movie stars Hugo Weaving (Noel) and Daniel Henshall (Joe).

In the Paul Kelly song the characters are Dan (Brenton Thwaites), Joe (Damon Herriman), Stella (Kate Mulvany), Angus (Jona Wren Phillips), Frank (Rose Statham), Dolly (Izzy Westkale), Rita (Agathe Rousselle), Mary (unknown at this stage) and Roger (Damon Herriman). Weaving’s character Noel is not mentioned in the song.

‘How To Make Gravy’ will premiere on Binge on December 1, 2024.

Soundtrack Tracklisting:
Vince Guaraldi ‘My Little Drum’
Beddy Rays ‘Red Hot Chrissy’
Vince Guaraldi ‘Christmas Time Is Here’
Nina Simone ‘Take Care Of Business’
Meg Washington ‘The Hook’
Electric Fields & The Prison Choir – ‘Dream On’
Ben Salter ‘Isolationism’
Brendan Maclean & The Prison Choir – ‘Fine’
Vince Guaraldi ‘Hark The Herald Angels Sing’
Paul Kelly ‘How To Make Gravy’

