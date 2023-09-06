Howard Jones To Release Four Disc Compilation - Noise11.com

Howard Jones will release a 4CD compilation ‘Celebrate It Together: The Very Best of Howard Jones 1983-2023’ to mark his 40 year career.
Jones has curated the four discs broken down into the categories ‘Popular Hits’, ‘Electro’, ‘Chill’ and ‘Curiosities’.
The album dates back to Jones’ first hit ‘New Song’ through to 2023’s ‘Elephant Talk’ remix.
‘Celebrate It Together: The Very Best of Howard Jones 1983-2023’ will be released on 6 October 2023.
CELEBRATE IT TOGETHER: THE VERY BEST OF HOWARD JONES 1983-2023 track listing:
CD1: Popular Hits
1. Things Can Only Get Better
2. Like To Get To Know You well
3. Life In One Day
4. Look Mama
5. All I Want
6. Everlasting Love
7. New Song
8. What Is Love? [Single Version]
9. Pearl In The Shell
10. Bounce Right Back
11. You Know I Love You..Don’t You?
12. Always Asking Questions
13. Lift Me Up
14. Tomorrow is Now
15. The Prisoner
16. Just Look At You Now
17. Celebrate It Together (Lifelike Radio Edit)**
CD2: Electro
1. Celebrate It Together (Lifelike Extended Club Mix)**
2. The One To Love You (Howard Jones & BT – Lifelike UK Radio Remix)
3. The Human Touch
4. Eagle Will Fly Again
5. Stay with Me (Album Version)
6. Revolution Of The Heart (Album Version)
7. Powerhouse
8. Specialty
9. Who You Really Want To Be
10. New Song (2023 Elephant Talk Remix)*
11. You’re The Buddha
12. The Prisoner 2011
13. Look Mama (Megamamamix)
14. Conditioning (Peaceful Tour Live)
15. Things Can Only Get Better (Cedric Gervais ft Howard Jones) (Radio Edit)
CD3: Chill
1. No One is to blame (Single Mix)
2. If You Love
3. City Song
4. Not One Of The Lonely Tonight
5. Hide And Seek (Single Version)
6. Sleep My Angel
7. Soon You’ll Go
8. Someone You Need
9. One Last Try
10. Formed By The Stars
11. Don’t Always Look At The Rain
12. Will You Still Be There?
13. Tears To Tell
14. Blue
15. Back In Your Life Again
16. At The Speed Of Love (Howard Jones & BT)
CD4: Curiosities
1. Overture 2*
2. Angels And Lovers (Single Mix)
3. Road to Cairo
4. Lazarus (Live at Siyan)
5. Hide and Seek (Perform Version)
6. Things Can Only Get Better (Simlish Version)*
7. Cookin’ In The Kitchen
8. I.G.Y. (International Geophysical Year (Single Mix)
9. When Lovers Confess
10. Stay With Me (We’re In This Together) (Alternative Recording)*
11. I Don’t Hate You**
12. Collective Heartbeat (Havana Version)**
13. Let The People Have Their Say (Original Version)
14. You Know I Love You..Don’t You? (Video Mix)**
15. Pearl In The Shell (Live in Hamburg)**
16. New Song (Peaceful Tour Live)
* Previously unreleased ** Previously unreleased on CD
Howard Jones Canadian tour dates:
9/26 – Saint Catherine’s, ON – First Ontario Performing Arts Centre
9/27 – Oakville, ON – Oakville Centre For The Performing Arts
9/28 – Richmond Hill, ON – Richmond Hill Centre For The Performing Arts
9/29 Kingston, ON – Kingston Grand Theatre
10/1 Brantford, ON Sanderson Theatre
