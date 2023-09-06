Howard Jones To Release Four Disc Compilation - Noise11.com

Howard Jones will release a 4CD compilation ‘Celebrate It Together: The Very Best of Howard Jones 1983-2023’ to mark his 40 year career.

Jones has curated the four discs broken down into the categories ‘Popular Hits’, ‘Electro’, ‘Chill’ and ‘Curiosities’.

The album dates back to Jones’ first hit ‘New Song’ through to 2023’s ‘Elephant Talk’ remix.

‘Celebrate It Together: The Very Best of Howard Jones 1983-2023’ will be released on 6 October 2023.

CELEBRATE IT TOGETHER: THE VERY BEST OF HOWARD JONES 1983-2023 track listing:

CD1: Popular Hits

1. Things Can Only Get Better

2. Like To Get To Know You well

3. Life In One Day

4. Look Mama

5. All I Want

6. Everlasting Love

7. New Song

8. What Is Love? [Single Version]

9. Pearl In The Shell

10. Bounce Right Back

11. You Know I Love You..Don’t You?

12. Always Asking Questions

13. Lift Me Up

14. Tomorrow is Now

15. The Prisoner

16. Just Look At You Now

17. Celebrate It Together (Lifelike Radio Edit)**

CD2: Electro

1. Celebrate It Together (Lifelike Extended Club Mix)**

2. The One To Love You (Howard Jones & BT – Lifelike UK Radio Remix)

3. The Human Touch

4. Eagle Will Fly Again

5. Stay with Me (Album Version)

6. Revolution Of The Heart (Album Version)

7. Powerhouse

8. Specialty

9. Who You Really Want To Be

10. New Song (2023 Elephant Talk Remix)*

11. You’re The Buddha

12. The Prisoner 2011

13. Look Mama (Megamamamix)

14. Conditioning (Peaceful Tour Live)

15. Things Can Only Get Better (Cedric Gervais ft Howard Jones) (Radio Edit)

CD3: Chill

1. No One is to blame (Single Mix)

2. If You Love

3. City Song

4. Not One Of The Lonely Tonight

5. Hide And Seek (Single Version)

6. Sleep My Angel

7. Soon You’ll Go

8. Someone You Need

9. One Last Try

10. Formed By The Stars

11. Don’t Always Look At The Rain

12. Will You Still Be There?

13. Tears To Tell

14. Blue

15. Back In Your Life Again

16. At The Speed Of Love (Howard Jones & BT)

CD4: Curiosities

1. Overture 2*

2. Angels And Lovers (Single Mix)

3. Road to Cairo

4. Lazarus (Live at Siyan)

5. Hide and Seek (Perform Version)

6. Things Can Only Get Better (Simlish Version)*

7. Cookin’ In The Kitchen

8. I.G.Y. (International Geophysical Year (Single Mix)

9. When Lovers Confess

10. Stay With Me (We’re In This Together) (Alternative Recording)*

11. I Don’t Hate You**

12. Collective Heartbeat (Havana Version)**

13. Let The People Have Their Say (Original Version)

14. You Know I Love You..Don’t You? (Video Mix)**

15. Pearl In The Shell (Live in Hamburg)**

16. New Song (Peaceful Tour Live)

* Previously unreleased ** Previously unreleased on CD

Howard Jones Canadian tour dates:

9/26 – Saint Catherine’s, ON – First Ontario Performing Arts Centre

9/27 – Oakville, ON – Oakville Centre For The Performing Arts

9/28 – Richmond Hill, ON – Richmond Hill Centre For The Performing Arts

9/29 Kingston, ON – Kingston Grand Theatre

10/1 Brantford, ON Sanderson Theatre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

