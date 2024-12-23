Hozier Covers The Pogues On SNL - Noise11.com

Hozier has covered The Pogues Christmas classic ‘A Fairytale In New York’ on Saturday Night Live.

The original version by The Pogues was released in 1987. The song was written by Jem Finer and Shane MacGowan and featured Kirsty MacColl.

Jon Bon Jovi covered the song in 2002.

