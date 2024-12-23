 Hozier Covers The Pogues On SNL - Noise11.com
Hozier Facebook photo

Hozier Facebook photo

Hozier Covers The Pogues On SNL

by Paul Cashmere on December 23, 2024

in News

Hozier has covered The Pogues Christmas classic ‘A Fairytale In New York’ on Saturday Night Live.

The original version by The Pogues was released in 1987. The song was written by Jem Finer and Shane MacGowan and featured Kirsty MacColl.

Jon Bon Jovi covered the song in 2002.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Joan As Police Woman 2024 Noise11 interview
Joan As Police Woman Joan Wassar On Her Time With The Dambuilders

Before Joan Wassar became Joan As Police Woman she was the violin player in The Dambuilders.

4 days ago
Wanstock Is Back For 2025 With The Babys and Baby Animals

Wanstock, Geoff Wansbrough’s celebration of the pub rock era, will return to Doncaster in Melbourne in 2025 with not only Britain’s The Babys but also Australia’s Baby Animals, Taxiride featuring Jason Singh, Mi-Sex and Ted Mulry Gang.

4 days ago
Simply Red Bass Player Steve Lewinson Dies At Age 58

Simply Red's longtime bass player Steve Lewinson has died at age 58.

6 days ago
What To Expect From The 2025 Kylie Minogue Tour

Kylie Minogue has teased details of her upcoming 2025 tour.

6 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna Teases New Music For 2025

Madonna has teased that she will be releasing new music in 2025.

6 days ago
REO Speedwagon, Noise11, Photo
Kevin Cronin Didn’t See The REO Speedwagon Split

Kevin Cronin has gone public with his thoughts on the upcoming end of REO Speedwagon.

6 days ago
Prince at Rod Laver Arena image from NPG Records noise11.com
Long Lost Prince and Kylie Minogue Collaboration Surfaces

Kylie Minogue's lost collaboration with Prince has emerged online after more than three decades.

7 days ago