Hozier Postpones Two Shows Due To Virus - Noise11.com

by Music-News.com on August 28, 2024

in News

Hozier has postponed two concerts after falling ill with a virus.

Hozier took to his socials on Monday night to announce that he has been forced to postpone his shows in Billings, Montana and Casper, Wyoming, which were due to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, due to vocal problems.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for coming to a show during this run, and in particular those of you who have shown such kind support over the last number of nights while I’ve struggled vocally getting over a recent virus,” Hozier, real name Andrew Hozier-Byrne, wrote.

“Although I’ve still really enjoyed getting to connect with you all from the stage, my voice just isn’t getting the chance it needs to recover properly,” the musician continued. “It breaks my heart to do this, but I’m going to have to postpone the next two shows…. to give my health and vocal chords every chance of recovery for the sake of the rest of the tour.”

Hozier then assured fans that details of the rescheduled shows would be announced “soon”.

Hozier concluded the post, “I hope you can accept my sincere apologies for any inconvenience this causes. Thank you for your support and understanding.”

Hozier kicked off the U.S. leg of his Unreal Earth Tour in April. He is next due to perform at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village, Colorado, on Friday.

music-news.com

