Huey Lewis Thanks ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ For Using His Music - Noise11.com

 Huey Lewis Thanks 'Deadpool & Wolverine' For Using His Music
Huey Lewis

Huey Lewis

Huey Lewis Thanks ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ For Using His Music

by Paul Cashmere on August 29, 2024

in News

Huey Lewis has posted a message to the music supervisor for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ for including two Huey Lewis & The News songs in the movie.

Lewis admits he did not know what Deadpool or Wolverine was before he was asked for the songs. “When they first asked for my approval I had no idea what Deadpool and Wolverine was. Since I lost my hearing I don’t watch a lot of movies I thought it was an exterminator company or maybe a rock band. But anyway they were really nice folks so I approved anyway and when the movie came out oh my God the reaction was amazing.”

Huey added, “I got flooded with congratulatory texts and my 30-some kids and all my show business friends were so impressed so thank you very much Mr Supervisor and thanks for the primary wave folks are putting this together and encourage you all to go see the film and enjoy the music.”

The two Huey Lewis songs in the movie are ‘The Power of Love’ and ‘If This Is It’.

