 Hugh Jackman Cancels London Show - Noise11.com
Hugh Jackman by Ros O'Gorman

Hugh Jackman by Ros O'Gorman

Hugh Jackman Cancels London Show

by Music-News.com on February 3, 2025

in News

Hugh Jackman has cancelled his appearance at BST Hyde Park.

Jackman had been due to take to the stage at the annual music festival in London over the summer but is now “deeply disappointed” to have to reveal that he can no longer perform.

On Monday (03.02.25) afternoon, a message posted on the organiser’s official Instagram page read: “Due to an unforeseen conflict in my schedule, I am deeply disappointed to announce I will be unable to perform in Hyde Park this July 6th.

“This was a stage I truly was looking forward to being on. No less in a city that I love so much.”

Jackman has carved out a career in music outside of Hollywood, and has also appeared on the Broadway stage in the leading role of ‘The Music Man’, as well as the likes of ‘Oklahoma!’ early on in his career.

He had been due to perform a selection of musical theatre numbers alongside a live orchestra, but now that is not going to happen, he urged his fans to seek out a full refund and promised his followers in the UK that he will seen them soon.

He added: “Thank you to all people who’ve purchased tickets. For ticket refunds, please go to the link in my bio for more information.

London, I will see you soon!”

In April, Hugh will resume his residency at Radio City Music Hall in New York and will continue performing there until October.

Ticketholders for Hugh Jackma’s BST Hyde Park appearance will be automatically refunded and contacted directly by their ticket agent with further details. For more information, go to bst-hydepark.com/update-sunday-6-july

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , ,

Related Posts

Diesel photo by Jesse Lizotte
Diesel To Take Bootleg Melancholy On The Road In March

Diesel has announced dates for his 2025 Bootleg Melancholy tour starting in Warragul in March and ending in Adelaide in May.

20 hours ago
Victorian Opera 2025_Follies © Jeff Busby
Victorian Opera Deliver Outstanding New Production of ‘Follies’

The Victorian Opera has opened its 2025 season with a spectacular production of the Stephen Sondheim classic ‘Follies’.

1 day ago
AAM Open Nominations for 2025 Awards

The AAM is excited to announce the fourth annual AAM Awards, to take place at lunchtime on Wednesday 30th April 2025 in Naarm/Melb at the Northcote Social Club.

1 day ago
Natalie Bassingthwaighte as Shirley Valentine
Natalie Bassingthwaighte Struggles To Give Shirley Valentine Momentum #REVIEW

Natalie Bassingthwaighte has taken on an enormous task with this One Person show ‘Shirley Valentine’ where she not only plays the lead (and only) role but she also has to conjure the other characters that are in the movie but absence from the stage as to their relevance to the plot.

3 days ago
The Two Historic Live Slim Dusty Albums To Be Released As Double CDs

The two historic live Slim Dusty recordings from 1996 now on streaming services will be available as a limited edition CD from May.

4 days ago
Groovin The Moo photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam
Groovin The Moo Canned Once Again For 2025

Australia’s Groovin The Moo will not return in 2025 after also being cancelled in 2024.

4 days ago
Bruce Howe of Fraternity from Fraternity website
Bruce Howe of Fraternity Dies At Age 77

Bruce Howe, the bass player for Fraternity, has died at the age of 77. Fraternity was a pioneering Aussie rock band with singers at various stages including Bon Scott (before AC/DC), Jimmy Barnes (before Cold Chisel) and Swanee.

5 days ago