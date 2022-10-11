 Hunters & Collectors To Play Final Shows For Red Hot Summer This Weekend - Noise11.com
Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Hunters & Collectors To Play Final Shows For Red Hot Summer This Weekend

by Paul Cashmere on October 11, 2022

in News

Hunters & Collectors will finish up what was meant to be a 10 week reunion but ended up going almost three years this weekend for Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer tour.

The Hunters & Collectors shows began in January 2020 but were interrupted by bushfires, flood and finally Covid.

The postponed dates have finally been fulfilled in 2023, with the last dates on Saturday in Sydney and Sunday in Kiama, New South Wales.

The line-up for the last two dates is:

Chocolate Starfish
Killing Heidi
Baby Animals
The Angels
The Living End
James Reyne
Hunters & Collectors

The Hunters & Collectors Red Hot Summer Setlist has been:

Talking to a Stranger
Where Do You Go?
True Tears of Joy
Holy Grail
Inside a Fireball
When the River Runs Dry
Blind Eye
Say Goodbye
What’s a Few Men?
Everything’s on Fire
Throw Your Arms Around Me
Do You See What I See?

15 October, Baulkham Hills, Bella Vista Farm
16 October, Kiama, Kiama Showgrounds

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

