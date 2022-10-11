Hunters & Collectors To Play Final Shows For Red Hot Summer This Weekend - Noise11.com

Hunters & Collectors will finish up what was meant to be a 10 week reunion but ended up going almost three years this weekend for Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer tour.

The Hunters & Collectors shows began in January 2020 but were interrupted by bushfires, flood and finally Covid.

The postponed dates have finally been fulfilled in 2023, with the last dates on Saturday in Sydney and Sunday in Kiama, New South Wales.

The line-up for the last two dates is:

Chocolate Starfish

Killing Heidi

Baby Animals

The Angels

The Living End

James Reyne

Hunters & Collectors

The Hunters & Collectors Red Hot Summer Setlist has been:

Talking to a Stranger

Where Do You Go?

True Tears of Joy

Holy Grail

Inside a Fireball

When the River Runs Dry

Blind Eye

Say Goodbye

What’s a Few Men?

Everything’s on Fire

Throw Your Arms Around Me

Do You See What I See?

15 October, Baulkham Hills, Bella Vista Farm

16 October, Kiama, Kiama Showgrounds

