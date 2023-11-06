Ian Brown Leads Tribute To Pete Garner of The Stone Roses - Noise11.com

Ian Brown has paid tribute to The Stones Roses’ original bassist Pete Garner following his death.

Brown recently took to X to recall fond memories of Garner, who played in the band between 1983 and 1987.

Describing Garner’s death as “very sad”, he wrote, “We were young punk rockers when we met in 77. The nite before Petes maths and geography O levels we went to see the Clash. Always made me chuckle he did that and of course he made the right decision (sic)!”

He added, “Few loved music as much as Pete he been bathing in music since (Sex Pistols’) Anarchy in the Uk came out that i can vouch for and Pete was off the scale nice, an old skool nice that ya just dont get no more (sic)! He got that from his lovely Mum! GOD Bless Pete RiP.”

Garner initially played with Brown and guitarist John Squire in their first band, the Patrol, in 1980. He was recruited for The Stone Roses three years later alongside Brown, Squire, Andy Couzens on rhythm guitar and Simon Wolstencroft on drums.

Garner performed on songs such as So Young, Tell Me and Sally Cinnamon before quitting in 1987. He was briefly replaced by Rob Hampson before Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield took over the role.

Garner’s age has been widely reported as 61, however, Brown corrected that error on X by writing, “Our lovely friend Pete was only 59.”

