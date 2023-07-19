 Ian Moss Starts Construction Work On His Next Setlist - Noise11.com
Ian Moss photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ian Moss photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ian Moss Starts Construction Work On His Next Setlist

by Paul Cashmere on July 19, 2023

in News

Ian Moss is faced with that “nice problem to have” as he starts work on the setlist for his upcoming ‘Rivers Run Dry’ tour.

“It is a bit of a balancing act,” Ian tells Noise11.com. “You can’t do the whole album as much as you’d like to. It’s a little too much for people to take on board. It’s not quite the problem Cold Chisel has whenever it goes out. We’ve been over it and over it with a microscope and have decided there are 14 songs that have to be played every night. There’s half your show, easy. So then you have to start to fit in songs from albums”.

Watch the Noise11 Ian Moss interview:

With his new ‘Rivers Run Dry’ album Ian has the shortlist worked out. “I’m looking at ‘Nullarbor’, ‘Rivers Run Dry’, ‘Open Your Eyes’, there is a beautiful Don Walker song which didn’t end up on the last Cold Chisel album which I’m glad it didn’t, called ‘Miss You In The Night’. There’s a Kerry Jacobson song ‘The Wish’. There’s your five. That’s probably going to be about the max we can do”.

The album also features a number of special guests including Kasey Chambers who duets on ‘Bury Me’. Whenever she is in the same town their duet ‘Bury Me’ is bound to be added, Ian confirms. “Julian (Moss, Ian’s son) is doing a couple of supports, so I think we are looking at seven with ‘Blame It On The Sun’.”

The title track may also present a challenge live. It features a choir. “It’s always a challenge,” Ian says. “I’ll tell everyone to sing as loud as they can and ask the sound guy to use any tricks, like doubling tricks. We’ll find a way. Everyone sings”.

Ian Moss Rivers Run Dry dates with band are:

Saturday, 5 August 2023: The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD
Friday, 11 August 2023: Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC
Saturday, 12 August 2023: Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Friday, 18 August 2023: The Regal Theatre, Perth WA

Ian will also perform his Solo & Acoustic shows from 21 October starting in Port Macquarie.

Tickets on sale from http://ianmoss.com.au/tour or the venues.

‘Rivers Run Dry’ will be released 21 July, 2023.

