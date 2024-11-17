Ian Moss + Trio To Play Places He Has Never Performed Before in 2025 - Noise11.com

Ian Moss + Trio will tour into uncharted waters for 2025 with the One Guitar One Night Only Tour going to theatres Ian has never played before.

The 2025 tour will happen in the Princess Theatre (Brisbane), Hindley St Music Hall (Adelaide), Heath Ledger Theatre (Perth), City Recital Hall (Sydney), Theatre Royal (Hobart), and the Melbourne Recital Centre.

Ian will perform two sets a show of solo, Chisel and covers with his hand-picked trio.

Ian Moss & Trio

One Guitar One Night Only 2025 Tour

Saturday, 10 May 2025 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 16 May 2025 – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 17 May 2025 – Heath Ledger Theatre, Perth, WA

Saturday, 24 May 2025 – City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW

Friday, 30 May 2025 – Theatre Royal, Hobart TAS

Saturday, 31 May 2025 – Melbourne Recital Hall, Melbourne VIC

Mosstrooper Fanclub First Access Presale:

Wednesday, 20 November at 9:00am (local times)

and will run to Thursday, 21 November, at 11:59pm (local time)

or until allocation is exhausted.

To sign up for the pre-order, register HERE

General Public on Sale: Friday, 22 November at 9:00am (Local Times) at ianmoss.com.au/tour

Rivers Run Dry is available on Vinyl, Deluxe CD & Digitally at www.ianmoss.com.au/music

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

