Ian Moss + Trio To Play Places He Has Never Performed Before in 2025 - Noise11.com

Ian Moss at Red Hot Summer 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Ian Moss + Trio To Play Places He Has Never Performed Before in 2025

by Paul Cashmere on November 18, 2024

Ian Moss + Trio will tour into uncharted waters for 2025 with the One Guitar One Night Only Tour going to theatres Ian has never played before.

The 2025 tour will happen in the Princess Theatre (Brisbane), Hindley St Music Hall (Adelaide), Heath Ledger Theatre (Perth), City Recital Hall (Sydney), Theatre Royal (Hobart), and the Melbourne Recital Centre.

Ian will perform two sets a show of solo, Chisel and covers with his hand-picked trio.

Ian Moss & Trio
One Guitar One Night Only 2025 Tour

Saturday, 10 May 2025 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD
Friday, 16 May 2025 – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA
Saturday, 17 May 2025 – Heath Ledger Theatre, Perth, WA
Saturday, 24 May 2025 – City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW
Friday, 30 May 2025 – Theatre Royal, Hobart TAS
Saturday, 31 May 2025 – Melbourne Recital Hall, Melbourne VIC

Mosstrooper Fanclub First Access Presale:
Wednesday, 20 November at 9:00am (local times)
and will run to Thursday, 21 November, at 11:59pm (local time)
or until allocation is exhausted.
To sign up for the pre-order, register HERE

General Public on Sale: Friday, 22 November at 9:00am (Local Times) at ianmoss.com.au/tour
Rivers Run Dry is available on Vinyl, Deluxe CD & Digitally at www.ianmoss.com.au/music

