 Ian Paice of Deep Purple Reveals The Two Bands He Would Never Follow - Noise11.com
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Ian Gillan of Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Ian Paice of Deep Purple Reveals The Two Bands He Would Never Follow

by Paul Cashmere on March 14, 2024

in News

When Deep Purple tour Australia for the Pandemonium Festival in April, there will go on before Alice Cooper and they are fine with that.

Ian Paice tells Noise11.com, “There are two bands that are the hardest bands in the world to follow. Alice is one, because it is pure, glorious theatre with some good musicians and Status Quo is the other one. They’ve had about 5000 hits. They sound very similar but they just go hit, hit, hit, hit, hit. Those two are a nightmare to follow. I don’t care if Alice goes on after us. That is fine and dandy”.

Deep Purple have headlined festival for 50 years but Ian says Purple only care about the music. “We do shows like the ones coming up in Australia where we don’t care if we headline or are second on the bill or whatever. The ego days have gone. We are happy that we can go on stage and have a lot of fun and dare the next band to go on after us,” he says.

The Pandemonium Festival will also feature Wolfmother, the Australia band influenced by Deep Purple. “Lots of bands were influenced by Purple and Black Sabbath and Jethro Tull and Free,” he says. “You could name an explosion of music that came out in the UK at that time. It took over the world. Its not surprising that the heritage moved on even two or three generations later. Those records are immortal. People hear them for the first time and there is still a sort of a wonderful human magic to them. They are not perfect but they are perfect.”

Watch the Noise11 interview with Ian Paice of Deep Purple:

The full Pandemonium line-up is:

Alice Cooper
Blondie
Placebo
Deep Purple
Wheatus
The Psychedelic Furs
Dead Kennedys
Gang Of Four
Palaye Royale
plus Australian icons
Wolfmother
Cosmic Psychos
Gyroscope

and introducing Thai solo artist Petch.

PANDEMONIUM Sideshows
Newcastle All Ages Side Shows Announced
Blondie, Wolfmother, Cosmic Psychos – April 22
Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Gyroscope – April 23

PANDEMONIUM 2024
Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne
Monday, April 22: Blondie/Wolfmother/Cosmic Psychos – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
Tuesday, April 23: Alice Cooper/Deep Purple/Gyroscope – Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
Thursday, April 25: Cathy Freeman Park – Sydney Olympic Park Precinct, Sydney
Saturday, April 27: Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast
Sunday, April 28: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island*
*Blondie not performing

General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale for all venues at
www.pandemonium.rocks and www.oztix.com.au
Tickets and Information for all events can be found at
www.pandemonium.rocks

Noise11.com

