Ice T Reveals New Body Count Album ‘Merciless’ Is Coming Soon - Noise11.com

Ice T has announced a new Body Count album called ‘Merciless’ is not far away.

“FYI… I just finished the final Vocals for the NEW @BodyCountBand album ‘MERCILESS’ this weekend.. Now the album just has to be mixed,” he said on his socials.

FYI… I just finished the final Vocals for the NEW @BodyCountBand album 'MERCILESS' this weekend.. Now the album just has to be mixed.. Stay Tuned.. Coming soon! 💥 pic.twitter.com/qXq7vOSgUK — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 1, 2023

Body Count released their previous album ‘Carnivore’ in 2020. The new album will be the eighth album for the band that also features founding member Ernie C.

Ice-T and Ernie C started the metal alter-ego band Body Count in Los Angeles in 1990. Ernie Cunnigan and Ice-T wrote Body Count’s ‘Cop Killer’. Cunnigan also produced early demos of Rage Against The Machine and Stone Temple Pilots that led to their signing. Ernie was also the producer of the 1995 Black Sabbath album ‘Forgiven’.

Ice-T has already released five rap albums before Body Count came along. He has starred in over 400 episodes of ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’. Ice-T has appeared in over 80 movies and over 50 different television shows.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

