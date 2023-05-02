 Ice T Reveals New Body Count Album ‘Merciless’ Is Coming Soon - Noise11.com
Ice T Reveals New Body Count Album ‘Merciless’ Is Coming Soon

by Paul Cashmere on May 2, 2023

in News

Ice T has announced a new Body Count album called ‘Merciless’ is not far away.

“FYI… I just finished the final Vocals for the NEW @BodyCountBand album ‘MERCILESS’ this weekend.. Now the album just has to be mixed,” he said on his socials.

Body Count released their previous album ‘Carnivore’ in 2020. The new album will be the eighth album for the band that also features founding member Ernie C.

Ice-T and Ernie C started the metal alter-ego band Body Count in Los Angeles in 1990. Ernie Cunnigan and Ice-T wrote Body Count’s ‘Cop Killer’. Cunnigan also produced early demos of Rage Against The Machine and Stone Temple Pilots that led to their signing. Ernie was also the producer of the 1995 Black Sabbath album ‘Forgiven’.

Ice-T has already released five rap albums before Body Count came along. He has starred in over 400 episodes of ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’. Ice-T has appeared in over 80 movies and over 50 different television shows.

