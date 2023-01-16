Icehouse Reveal Frente and Motor Ace Will Open Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Icehouse will have special guests Frente and Melbourne rock band Motor Ace open for then on their make-up show at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in February.

Icehouse were to perform the Melbourne and Brisbane shows in 2022 but the event was cancelled with singer Iva Davies tested Covid positive. Iva actually copped a bad case of Covid.

After what has been a very concerning few months since I contracted Covid-19 and lost my ability to sing for several weeks, I’m pleased to say that my voice has returned’ says Iva Davies.

‘The ICEHOUSE band members and I are looking forward to performing in Melbourne and Brisbane in February with such Special Guest Artists. We thank the thousands of ticket holders who retained their tickets for these shows for having faith in us. These will be exhilarating shows for us all.’

As well as Frente and Motor Ace, the soul voice of Karen Lee Andrews will also be heard at the show.

Icehouse dates:

11 February, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

18 February, Brisbane, Riverstage

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

