 Icehouse Reveal Frente and Motor Ace Will Open Melbourne Show - Noise11.com
Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017.

Icehouse singer Iva Davies Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Icehouse Reveal Frente and Motor Ace Will Open Melbourne Show

by Paul Cashmere on January 16, 2023

in News

Icehouse will have special guests Frente and Melbourne rock band Motor Ace open for then on their make-up show at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in February.

Icehouse were to perform the Melbourne and Brisbane shows in 2022 but the event was cancelled with singer Iva Davies tested Covid positive. Iva actually copped a bad case of Covid.

After what has been a very concerning few months since I contracted Covid-19 and lost my ability to sing for several weeks, I’m pleased to say that my voice has returned’ says Iva Davies.

‘The ICEHOUSE band members and I are looking forward to performing in Melbourne and Brisbane in February with such Special Guest Artists. We thank the thousands of ticket holders who retained their tickets for these shows for having faith in us. These will be exhilarating shows for us all.’

As well as Frente and Motor Ace, the soul voice of Karen Lee Andrews will also be heard at the show.

Icehouse dates:

11 February, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl
18 February, Brisbane, Riverstage

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson
Paul Kelly Plays A Red Hot Rock and Roll Show For The First Red Hot Summer

Paul Kelly has kicked off Red Hot Summer 2023 with a rocking new year of his uptempo best.

4 hours ago
Elton John in Melbourne 14 Jan 23 photo by Jonathan White
Elton John’s Emotional Melbourne Farewell Included A Moondance From Molly Meldrum

Elton John performed the first of his last two Melbourne shows at AAMI Park on Friday night (13 January, 2023) and while the night was full of memories and emotions fans were also treated to a “full moon”, thanks to Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum.

2 days ago
Public Image Limited
John Lydon Slams Eurovision As ‘Disgusting’

Public Image Limited singer John Lydon has slammed the Eurovision Song Contest just 24 hours after announcing he would compete to represent Ireland at the event.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards Confirms New Music And A Tour On The Way For The Rolling Stones

Keith Richards is a few weeks late to the (New Years Eve) party but he has finally turned up to wish us all a Happy New Year and confirm new music and a tour is on the way.

4 days ago
NOFX
NOFX Announce Their Final Tour

80s punk band NOFX say there are going out on a final tour but considering everyone in the band is still in their 50s we’ll add a “yeah, right” to that.

4 days ago
Bernard Fanning of Powderfinger photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bernard Fanning’s Red Hot Summer Shows Will Be His First In Nearly a Year

When Bernard Fanning hits the stage at Red Hot Summer this weekend in Mornington, it will be the first time he has performed since March last year.

4 days ago
Bono of U2 by Ros O'Gorman
U2 Have Re-Recorded 40 Songs for the Album ‘Songs of Surrender’

U2 have re-recorded 40 of their songs for a new album ‘Songs of Surrender’. The band has released a trailer for the album with a preview of the reimagined ‘Beautiful Day’.

5 days ago