Icehouse To Headline 2023 One Electric Day + Duane McDonald Announcement #VIDEO - Noise11.com

One-Electric-Day-2023-Werribee-Poster-v6

by Paul Cashmere on May 7, 2023

Icehouse will headline the 2023 edition of Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day with Jon Stevens, Belinda Carlisle, Daryl Braithwaite, Mark Seymour and Boom Crash Opera rounding out the bill.

One Electric Day is clocking up its 10th year at Werribee Park outside Melbourne. Since its inception One Electric Day has become a best loved annual event for the state of Victoria, bringing in tourist from all over the state and country.

Duane McDonald, who also presents Red Hot Summer all over Australia and now Legends on the Lawn, says “We see fans returning year after year,” he said. “We are so thankful to all the music fans who have supported One Electric Day over the past decade, and to everyone who continues to look forward to the event each year. We are excited to celebrate this year with you.”
The 2023 One Electric Day celebrates more than 40 years of Icehouse whose first album was released in 1980 and features the classics ‘We Can Get Together’, ‘Can’t Help Myself’, ‘Walls’ and ‘Icehouse’, still essential to their setlist.

Jon Stevens isn’t far behind in the heritage stakes. The first Noiseworks album was released in 1987 but with his tenure as INXS lead singer from 2000-2003 Jon combines both historic acts into his set.

American singer Belinda Carlisle shares a similar history. Her first album with The Go-Go’s started just after Icehouse. From their ‘Our Lips Are Sealed’ to her solo hits ‘Heaven Is A Place On Earth’, ‘Leave a Light On’ and ‘Summer Rain’, we have another 40 plus years of hit to hear.

Daryl Braithwaite is the elder of the group. With Sherbet, Daryl had his first hit in 1971 with ‘Can You Feel It Baby’ and you will get a couple of Sherbet favs in with Braithwaite classics like ‘The Horses’ and ‘As The Days Go By’.

Mark Seymour recently toured with Duane on Red Hot Summer solo in 2023 and with Hunters & Collectors in 2022.

After a hiatus due lead singer Dale Ryder’s back surgery, Boom Crash Opera will also be back for 2023.
Tickets for One Electric Day go on sale to the general public at 10am AEST Friday 12th May 2023.
Frontier Touring Pre-Sale* Details:
Ticketmaster Pre-Sale* Details:
General On Sale:
Sunday 19th November 2023

ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Werribee Park on the Great Lawn, WERRIBEE VIC www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
10am AEST Tuesday 9th May 2023 until 10.00am AEST Wednesday 10th May 2023 10am AEST Wednesday 10th May 2023 until 10.00am AEST Thursday 11th May 2023 10am AEST on Friday 12th May 2023

