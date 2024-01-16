 Idles Deliver Third Taste of Upcoming ‘Tangk’ album with ‘Gift Horse’ - Noise11.com
Idles Deliver Third Taste of Upcoming ‘Tangk’ album with ‘Gift Horse’

by Paul Cashmere on January 16, 2024

in News

Idles have a video for ‘Gift Horse’, the third single from the upcoming ‘Tangk’ album.

‘Gift Horse’ is the third preview of the upcoming fifth album for the band from Bristol.

Idles formed in 2009 and consists of members Joe Talbot (vocals), Mark Bowen (lead guitar), Lee Kiernan (rhythm guitar), Adam Devonshire (bass), and Jon Beavis (drums). Lee replaced founder Andy Stewart in 2015 but with the first album coming ut in 2017, this has been the consistent line-up for all records since the debut single ‘Divide & Conquer’ in 2016.

‘Brutalism’, the first album for Idles in 2017 only reached no 65 in the UK but the second record ‘Joy as an Act of Renaissance’ put them at no 5 UK. The third ‘Ultra Mono’ was a UK number one album for the band and the previous album ‘Crawler’ reach no 6.

