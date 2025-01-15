Iggy Pop Performs ‘Modern Day Ripoff’ from ‘Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 - Noise11.com

Iggy Pop will release his live album ‘Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023′ on 25 January, 2025.
Check out his performance of ‘Modern Day Ripoff’.
Track Listing:
1.) Rune
2.) Five Foot One
3.) T.V. Eye
4.) Modern Day Ripoff
5.) Raw Power
6.) Gimme Danger
7.) The Passenger
8.) Lust for Life
9.) Endless Sea
10.) Death Trip
11.) Sick of You
12.) I Wanna Be Your Dog
13.) Search and Destroy
14.) Mass Production
15.) Nightclubbing
16.) Down on the Street
17.) Loose
18.) Frenzy
