Iggy Pop Performs ‘Modern Day Ripoff’ from ‘Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 - Noise11.com

 Iggy Pop Performs 'Modern Day Ripoff' from 'Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Iggy Pop Live at Montreux 2023

Iggy Pop Performs ‘Modern Day Ripoff’ from ‘Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

by Noise11.com on January 15, 2025

in News

Iggy Pop will release his live album ‘Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023′ on 25 January, 2025.

Check out his performance of ‘Modern Day Ripoff’.

Track Listing:

1.) Rune
2.) Five Foot One
3.) T.V. Eye
4.) Modern Day Ripoff
5.) Raw Power
6.) Gimme Danger
7.) The Passenger
8.) Lust for Life
9.) Endless Sea
10.) Death Trip
11.) Sick of You
12.) I Wanna Be Your Dog
13.) Search and Destroy
14.) Mass Production
15.) Nightclubbing
16.) Down on the Street
17.) Loose
18.) Frenzy





