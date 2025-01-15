Iggy Pop Performs ‘Modern Day Ripoff’ from ‘Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 - Noise11.com

Iggy Pop will release his live album ‘Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023′ on 25 January, 2025.

Check out his performance of ‘Modern Day Ripoff’.

Track Listing:

1.) Rune

2.) Five Foot One

3.) T.V. Eye

4.) Modern Day Ripoff

5.) Raw Power

6.) Gimme Danger

7.) The Passenger

8.) Lust for Life

9.) Endless Sea

10.) Death Trip

11.) Sick of You

12.) I Wanna Be Your Dog

13.) Search and Destroy

14.) Mass Production

15.) Nightclubbing

16.) Down on the Street

17.) Loose

18.) Frenzy

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com