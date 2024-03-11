 Infectious Grooves To Release First New Music Since 2000 - Noise11.com
Infectious Grooves To Release First New Music Since 2000

by Paul Cashmere on March 11, 2024

in News

Infectious Grooves will have a new album soon, their first since ‘Mas Borracho’ in 2000.

“Yes we have recorded new Infectious material, new drummer Jay Weinberg tells Noise11.com.

Infectious Grooves is the funk metal supergroup led by Suicidal Tendencies singer Mike Muir and currently featuring Dean Pleasants of Suicidal, Dave Kushner of Velvet Revolver and Robert Trujillo of Metallica. Weinberg has joined both Infectious Grooves and Suicidal Tendencies after spending the past decade as drummer for Slipknot.

Jay tells Noise11.com, “I am so honored to be a part of that and the face that it came about in a very instinctual way, very quickly, but I’m not cutting any corners. I am doing it my favourite way of making music. Most often you are bashing your head up against a wall for months or years crafting a song or a couple of songs. Every know and then you get lightning in a bottle with the excitement that is in the room and you just go ahead and make some stuff. I think that yields some of the best results. I am really stoked that we seem to have done that and will be bringing it with us.

Weinberg was born in 1990. Suicidal Tendencies had released five albums before he was born and the first Infectious Grooves album came out when he was one. “That is a wild. I don’t see it as a challenge,” Jay says. “The music is timeless. It’s a great thing. It doesn’t have to be that I was there from the beginning to get integrated into it. I supposed what I am being asked to bring to the table is authenticity and doing what I love to do and play drums on this stuff. It is wild to revisit stuff that came out before I was born and try to do it in a way that has sincerity. This music speaks up to what I love. It is guys I have looked up to for a long time. I think the music is alive now just as it always has been”.

To prepare for the tours, Jay says he went back and studied the original albums. “I reference the records and having been a fan for a long time some of that has been ingrained in osmosis. That and Suicidal equally in certain ways. And also referencing live performances. The most homework you do is when you are in the jam room together. When Mike first approached me about doing this I was still on crutches having undergone hip surgery that I needed to do. He asked me if I would be available and recovered enough to do this and I said “absolutely. No is not an answer I can give you”. To get into a room and for him to give me the direction “just bring your thing to Infectious”. That is what I know what to do. Just be myself when I walk into a room. It is about having a nuance understanding of where the songs come from and where the band comes from and just inject as much authenticity and sincerity as I can. That’s just the best way the music comes across, when you are lost in the songs and can deliver them from the heart.”

TOUR DATES
Saturday, March 30: Forum, Melbourne
Sunday, March 31: Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Monday, April 1: BluesFest, Byron Bay
Thurs, April 4: Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Friday, April 5: UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney

Tickets and Tour Info at
theinfectiousgrooves.com

