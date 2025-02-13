INXS 40th Anniversary Edition of ‘Listen Like Thieves’ To Be Released - Noise11.com

INXS will release a mega 3CD edition of the iconic fifth album ‘Listen Like Thieves’ to mark the album’s 40th anniversary.

‘Listen Like Thieves’ was released on 14 October 1985. It reached no 1 in Australia and gave the band their first USA hit peaking at no 11. (INXS did not crack the UK until the next album ‘Kick’ in 1987.)

Listen Like Thieves featured the hit singles:

What You Need (no 2 Aus, no 5 USA)

This Time (no 19 Aus)

Kiss The Dirt (no 15 Aus)

Listen Like Thieves (no 28 Aus)

‘Listen Like Thieves’ was produced by Chris Thomas (Sex Pistols, Pretenders, Roxy Music, Elton John). The album was recorded over a three month period at Sydney’s Rhinoceros Studios. Elton John’s percussionist Ray Cooper guested on the track ‘Same Direction’.

Listen Like Thieves (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Track list

3CD/1LP

LP + CD1: Listen Like Thieves (2025 Mix by Giles Martin and Paul Hicks)

1. What You Need

2. Listen Like Thieves

3. Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain)

4. Shine Like It Does

5. Good + Bad Times

6. Biting Bullets

7. This Time

8. Three Sisters

9. Same Direction

10. One x One

11. Red Red Sun

CD2: Demos & Outtakes

1. “We’re rolling, it’s 1985” – Studio Chat

2. Funk Song #11 – Take 2 (Working Title of What You Need)

3. “Press the blue and red button” – Studio Chat

4. Kiss The Dirt – Demo

5. Listen Like Thieves Track Commentary

1. Listen Like Thieves – Demo

2. Listen Like Thieves Radio Intro

3. One X One – Demo

4. This Time – Demo

5. Shine Like It Does – Demo

6. Good and Bad Times – Alternate Take

7. Red Red Sun – Rehearsal Fragment

8. Red Red Sun – Alternate Outtake

9. Same Direction Track Commentary

10. Funk Song #9 (Working Title of Same Direction) – Studio Demo

11. What You Need – ‘Calvin Bell’ Home Demo

12. Shine Like It Does – Home Demo

13. Listen Like Thieves – Home Demo

14. Kiss the Dirt – ‘Calvin Bell’ Home Demo

CD3: Live From Royal Albert Hall

Live in London, UK – June 24, 1986

1. Intro

2. Same Direction

3. Soul Mistake

4. Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain)

5. Biting Bullets

6. Burn For You

7. Do Wot You Do

8. Original Sin

9. Different World

10. Shine Like It Does

11. Listen Like Thieves

12. One x One

13. What You Need

14. Red Red Sun

2CD

CD1: Listen Like Thieves (2025 Mix by Giles Martin and Paul Hicks)

1. What You Need

2. Listen Like Thieves

3. Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain)

4. Shine Like It Does

5. Good + Bad Times

6. Biting Bullets

7. This Time

8. Three Sisters (instrumental)

9. Same Direction

10. One x One

11. Red Red Sun

CD2: B-Sides, Remixes & Live Recordings

1. Listen Like Thieves (Extended Remix)

2. Begotten

3. What You Need (Nick Launay Remix)

4. I’m Over You

5. Sweet As Sin

6. Six Knots

7. Listen Like Thieves (Instrumental Remix)

8. Same Direction (Live)*

9. Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain) (Live)*

10. Biting Bullets (Live)*

11. Shine Like it Does (Live)*

12. Listen Like Thieves (Live)*

13. One X One (Live)*

14. What You Need (Live)*

15. Red Red Sun (Live)*

16. Red Red Sun (Live)*

*Previously Unreleased

1LP

Side A

1. What You Need

2. Listen Like Thieves

3. Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain)

4. Shine Like It Does

5. Good + Bad Times

Side B

1. Biting Bullets

2. This Time

3. Three Sisters

4. Same Direction

5. One x One

6. Red Red Sun

