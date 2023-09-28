 INXS Played Their Last Show With Michael Hutchence 25 Years Ago - Noise11.com
INXS Played Their Last Show With Michael Hutchence 25 Years Ago

by Paul Cashmere on September 28, 2023

in News

The final Michael Hutchence show with INXS took place on 27 September, 1997 at the Star Lake Amphitheater in Burgettstown, Penn.

INXS were on their Elegantly Wasted world tour and were rapping up the US leg of the tour before reactivating in Australia in November. Hutchence was found dead in his Sydney hotel room on 22 November, 1997.

INXS had three more full time singers after Michael, Jon Stevens (2000-2003), J.D. Fortune (2005-2011) and Ciaran Gribbin (2011-2012). In 1998 there were also a number of one-offs with guest singers Jimmy Barnes, Terence Trent D’Arby, Russell Hitchcock and Suze DeMarchi.

The last official INXS show (with Gribbin as lead singer) was 11 November, 2012 in Perth. The final INXS album with Michael Hutchence ‘Elegantly Wasted’ was released 15 April, 1997.INXS had one more album with J.D. Fortune. ‘Switch’ was released on 29 November 2005.

AT that last show it was an interesting setlist. There was nothing from 1984’s ‘The Swing’. No ‘Original Sin’, no ‘I Send A Message’, no ‘Burn For You’, no ‘Dancing On The Jetty’.

The setlist from that last Michael Hutchence show was:

Elegantly Wasted (from Elegantly Wasted, 1997)
New Sensation (from Kick, 1987)
Taste It (from Welcome To Wherever You Are, 1992)
Time (from Full Moon, Dirty Hearts, 1993)
I’m Just a Man (from Elegantly Wasted, 1997)
Mystify (from Kick, 1987)
Heaven Sent (from Welcome To Wherever You Are, 1992)
Searching (from Elegantly Wasted, 1997)
Disappear (from X, 1990)
Never Tear Us Apart (from Kick, 1987)
Need You Tonight (from Kick, 1987)
Mediate (from Kick, 1987)
Bitter Tears (from X, 1990)
Girl on Fire (from Elegantly Wasted, 1997)
Kick (from Kick, 1987)
Devil Inside (from Kick, 1987)
What You Need (from Listen Like Thieves, 1985)

Encore:
Don’t Lose Your Head (from Elegantly Wasted, 1997)
Don’t Change (from Shabooh Shoobah, 1982)
Suicide Blonde (from X, 1990)

