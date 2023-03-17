 Ireland's Daniel O'Donnell Signs With Robert Rigby's Ambition Entertainment - Noise11.com
Ireland’s Daniel O’Donnell Signs With Robert Rigby’s Ambition Entertainment

by Announcement on March 17, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Ireland’s national treasure and one of Ireland’s biggest selling music artists, Daniel O’Donnell has signed a new deal for the Australian and New Zealand markets with Brisbane based music label Ambition Entertainment.

Label head, Robert Rigby said “What better way to celebrate St. Patricks Day by announcing Daniel O”Donnell has joined our family of artists. Australia is one of Daniel’s top music markets and has built a very strong fan base by touring the country regularly. We are thrilled to be working with such a prolific recording artist and entertainer.”
O’Donnell is known for his close relationship with his fanbase, and his charismatic and engaging stage presence. His music has been described as a mix of country and Irish folk, and has sold over ten million albums worldwide.

In 2002, he was awarded an Honorary (because of his Irish citizenship) MBE for his services to the music industry. He has had twenty UK Top 40 albums as well as fifteen Top 40 singles and garnered considerable success in North America. During his career he has made 50 TV specials and has charted 18 albums in the Top 20 of the U.S. Billboard’s World Music Album Chart.

Ambition Entertainment will be releasing new material and revitilising Daniel O’Donnell’s back catalogue to coincide with his national tour plans of Australia in 2024.

