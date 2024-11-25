Ireland’s Naimee Coleman Reactivates Her Music Career After 20 Years - Noise11.com

Irish singer songwriter Naimee Coleman has resurrected her music career after taking a decade or two off to raise a family.

In the 1990s Dublin born Naimee Coleman was signed to EMI Records and released her first album ‘Silver Wrists’ in 1996. The album was produced by Peter Van Hooke of Mike & The Mechanics and recorded at the historic Abbey Road Studios in London.

A second album ‘Bring Down The Moon’ was released in 2001.

In 2004 Naimee relocated to Los Angeles after marrying the musical director and drummer for Katy Perry, Adam Marcello.

While living in LA, Naimee wrote music for television and movies for Disney, Warner and CBS. In 2000 she was the featured vocalist on the Aurora Duran Duran cover ‘Ordinary World’.

In 2023 Naimee Coleman released her first album in over 20 years. ‘The Edges’ featured her version of Joy Division’s haunting ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ performed as a torch ballad.

Most recently in 2024 Naimee Coleman has released ‘Water’ from ‘The Edges’. “The Edges is an album where I’ve really had the time and space to think about what I want to convey as an artist, and to share my personal experiences, good and bad,” says Naimee Coleman

