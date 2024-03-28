It Looks Like Beyoncé Has Covered Dolly Parton - Noise11.com

Beyoncé has released a tracklisting for her upcoming album ‘Cowboy Carter’.

The already released Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” has now expanded to include “Ameriican Requiem,” “Blackbiird,” “Protector,” “My Rose,” “Bodyguard,” ‘”Jolene’, “Daughter,” “Spaghettii,” “Alliigator Tears,” “Smoke Hour II,” “Just for Fun,” “II Most Wanted,” “Levii’s Jeans,” “Flamenco,” “The Linda “Ya Ya,” “Oh Louisiana,” “Desert Eagle,” “Riiverdance,” “Tyrant,” “II Hands II Heaven,” “Sweet Honey Buckin’” and “Amen.”

(Note the ‘II’s referring to the second Volume of the trilogy. Beyoncé initially referred to the title as Act II.)

The socials posts suggests the album will feature collaborations with Dolly Parton and possibly Willie Nelson. At this stage the title ‘Smoke Hour Willie Nelson’ may refer to a song called that or a Willie collaboration.

All will be revealed tomorrow (March 29) when the album is released.

