Its Close To Christmas But “Not Yet Noddy” Holder - Noise11.com

Slade’s Noddy Holder is screaming about Christmas again in a new television commercial in Britain for Iceland Foods.

Noddy’s wife, well known UK author Suzan Holder, has been hitting up social media about her husband’s unusual bedroom talent.

Suzan confirmed she cops an earful from Noddy every Christmas morning.

Suzan told Cheshire Life magazine, “Christmas a deux with Noddy Holder has its moments and yes, he does wake me up on December 25th by bellowing….can you guess? If you think it’s loud on the record, you have no idea!”

Suzan was the series producer for ITV UK’s ‘Loose Woman’ daytime talk show. Next week, her new novel ‘Shake It Up, Beverly’, based on her stage play ‘Shake It Up, Baby’, will be published followed by ‘Rock ‘n’ Rose’ in January.

Noddy’s 1973 Christmas song ‘Merry Christmas, Everybody’ by Slade is a UK Christmas classic.

Noddy Holder founded Slade in Wolverhampton, UK in 1966. The band went on to have 17 consecutive Top 20 hits in the UK including six number ones.

