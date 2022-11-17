 Iva Davies Has Covid, Icehouse Postpone Melbourne Show - Noise11.com
Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017.

Iva Davies of Icehouse Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Iva Davies Has Covid, Icehouse Postpone Melbourne Show

by Paul Cashmere on November 17, 2022

in News

The Icehouse Melbourne show has been postponed because Iva Davies has Covid.

In the a statement, Icehouse announced:

We are sorry to announce that ICEHOUSE and promoter Live Nation have had to postpone ICEHOUSE’s Great Southern Land 2022 – The Concert Series performance at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl scheduled for this coming Saturday, November 19 as Iva Davies has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.

“Iva Davies said, “The band and I were all looking forward to playing on Saturday to the thousands of fans who have tickets. We have very strict protocols around our travel and performance schedule but somewhere I contracted Covid 19 despite all my vaccinations. I am devastated to have to postpone the concert but the impact of the infection means that I am having difficulty breathing and certainly couldn’t manage to sing a full show. Rather than try to battle through and not give the concert-goers the best ICEHOUSE experience possible, we have made the extremely difficult decision to postpone until next February by which time we will be able to deliver the full ICEHOUSE concert in good health to our Melbourne friends and fans.”

“The November 19 concert has been rescheduled to Saturday, February 11, 2023, with the full line-up for this new date to be announced soon.

All existing ticket holders will be notified of this rescheduled date via the official ticketing agency and are requested to retain their tickets. Original purchases will be valid for the new date without the need for exchange.
The ICEHOUSE dates for Brisbane on Saturday, November 26, and Sydney on Monday, December 12 will go ahead as scheduled.
For complete tour, ticket, and VIP Experience information visit: www.icehouse-ivadavies.com & livenation.com.au

