 J Mascis To Play Two Solo Dates In Australia - Noise11.com
J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr, photo by Ros O'Gorman

J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr, photo by Ros O'Gorman

J Mascis To Play Two Solo Dates In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on December 7, 2023

in News

J Mascis will play solo dates in Sydney and Brisbane when Dinosaur Jr head down in 2024.

J MASCIS
AUSTRALIAN TOUR
FEBRUARY 2024
Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE 
via frontiertouring.com/jmascis
Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 12 December (10am local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Thursday 14 December (10am local time)

Tuesday 20 February
Liberty Hall | Sydney, NSW
18+
On sale: Thursday 14 December (10am local time)
moshtix.com.au

Saturday 24 February
The Triffid | Brisbane, QLD
18+
On sale: Thursday 14 December (10am local time)
moshtix.com.au

Also performing:

DINOSAUR JR. (US) CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF WHERE YOU BEEN

Wednesday 21 February – Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Friday 23 February – The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD
Monday 26 February – Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA
Wednesday 28 February – The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA
Saturday 2 March – Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

Tickets and tour information: frontiertouring.com/dinosaurjr

Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree, Geelong, Sat 17 Feb
more info via tentpolemusicfestival.com

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Don Walker photo by Ros O'Gorman
Don Walker To Play More Solo Dates in 2024

Don Walker released his solo album ‘Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky’ in 2023.

10 hours ago
Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo at the Palais Theatre Melbourne 6 December 2023 photo by Lucas Packett
Devo Complete Their ’50 years of De-Evolution’ Farewell Tour In Melbourne

Devo may or may not have played their last show ever in Melbourne. The show on 6 December, 2023 at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda was the last date of the ’50 Years of De-Evolution’ world tour. If this really was their last show ever 50 years certainly ended with little fanfare.

13 hours ago
Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena 14 March 2023 photo Bron Robinson
Rod Stewart and Jools Holland Team Up For Swing Album

Rod Stewart and Jools Holland will release a Swing album together in February, 2024. ‘Swing Fever’s first single is ‘Almost Like Being In Love’.

1 day ago
Myles Goodwyn from his Facebook page
Myles Goodwyn of April Wine Dies Aged 75

Myles Goodwyn, lead singer and guitarist for Canada’s April Wine, has died at age 75.

4 days ago
James Taylor performs with his All Star Band in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 8 February 2017. Ros OGorman
James Taylor To Perform First Australian Shows Since 2017 in 2024

Singer/songwriting legend James Taylor will return to Australia in 2024 for his first tour since 2017.

4 days ago
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Morrissey Blows Out First Australian Show In Perth

Morrissey’s Friday night concert in Perth was cancelled because of “technical difficulties”.

4 days ago
Kiss Komplete Kareer In New York City (Or Have They)

Kiss is rock and roll over. After over 2900 shows (they didn’t quite make 3000) Kiss played their final show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday December 2, 2023.

4 days ago