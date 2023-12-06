J Mascis To Play Two Solo Dates In Australia - Noise11.com

J Mascis will play solo dates in Sydney and Brisbane when Dinosaur Jr head down in 2024.
J MASCIS
AUSTRALIAN TOUR
FEBRUARY 2024
Presented by Frontier Touring
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/jmascis
Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 12 December (10am local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Thursday 14 December (10am local time)
Tuesday 20 February
Liberty Hall | Sydney, NSW
18+
On sale: Thursday 14 December (10am local time)
moshtix.com.au
Saturday 24 February
The Triffid | Brisbane, QLD
18+
On sale: Thursday 14 December (10am local time)
moshtix.com.au
Also performing:
DINOSAUR JR. (US) CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF WHERE YOU BEEN
Wednesday 21 February – Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Friday 23 February – The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD
Monday 26 February – Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA
Wednesday 28 February – The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA
Saturday 2 March – Town Hall | Auckland, NZ
Tickets and tour information: frontiertouring.com/dinosaurjr
Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree, Geelong, Sat 17 Feb
more info via tentpolemusicfestival.com
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE