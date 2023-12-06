J Mascis To Play Two Solo Dates In Australia - Noise11.com

J Mascis will play solo dates in Sydney and Brisbane when Dinosaur Jr head down in 2024.

J MASCIS

AUSTRALIAN TOUR

FEBRUARY 2024

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/jmascis

Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 12 December (10am local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Thursday 14 December (10am local time)

Tuesday 20 February

Liberty Hall | Sydney, NSW

18+

On sale: Thursday 14 December (10am local time)

moshtix.com.au

Saturday 24 February

The Triffid | Brisbane, QLD

18+

On sale: Thursday 14 December (10am local time)

moshtix.com.au

Also performing:

DINOSAUR JR. (US) CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF WHERE YOU BEEN

Wednesday 21 February – Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Friday 23 February – The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

Monday 26 February – Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 28 February – The Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

Saturday 2 March – Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

Tickets and tour information: frontiertouring.com/dinosaurjr

Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree, Geelong, Sat 17 Feb

more info via tentpolemusicfestival.com

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

