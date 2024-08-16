 Jack Russell of Great White Dies At Age 63 - Noise11.com
Jack Russell's Great White

Jack Russell's Great White

Jack Russell of Great White Dies At Age 63

by Paul Cashmere on August 16, 2024

in News

Great White lead singer Jack Russell has died from Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy.at age 63.

Russell’s family released the following statement:

“With tremendous sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jack Patrick Russell – father, husband, cousin, uncle, and friend. Jack passed peacefully in the presence of his wife Heather Ann Russell, son Matthew Hucko, cousin Naomi Breshears Barbor, and dear friends Billy and Cheryl Pawelcik. Details of a public memorial will be announced at a later date. Jack is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakeable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive. His family asks for privacy at this time. At the request of Jack and his family, please refer to K. L. Doty at [email protected] as a further point of contact on his behalf.”

Jack Russell joined Great White in 1980 and was lead singer through to 2001, rejoining the band in 2006 until 2011. Jack sang on 11 Great White albums from the debut ‘Great White’ in 1984 though to ‘Rising’ in 2009.

In the 1970s Russell was sentenced to eight years in prison for shooting a maid in a robbery attempt. He served 18 months in jail and when he was released joined the band and played his first gig with them at The Troubadour in West Hollywood on 17 December, 1982.

Great White’s biggest hit was their cover of Ian Hunter’s ‘Once Bitten Twice Shy’ (no 5, 1989, USA). The track featured on the 1989 album ‘…Twice Shy’ (no 9, 1989, USA). The album sold more than 2 million in America.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Russell Morris Van Diemans Land
Russell Morris’ ‘Van Diemen’s Land’ Awarded Gold Record

Russell Morris has taken his new trophy “straight to the pool room”. Robert Rigby of Ambition Entertainment has presented Russell with an ARIA Gold Award for his 2014 album ‘Van Diemen’s Land’.

1 hour ago
The Wiggles Wiggle and Learn
The Wiggles Have Nearly Caught Up To Slim Dusty With Their 100th Album

The Wiggles have reached a milestone with the release of their 100th album ‘Wiggle and Learn’.

3 hours ago
Greg Kihn of The Greg Kihn Band Dies At Age 75

The Greg Kihn Band founder and namesake Greg Kihn, best known for the hit songs ‘The Breakup Song (They Don’t Write ‘Em)’ (1981) and ‘Jeopardy’ (1983), has died at the age of 75.

6 hours ago
Alison Moyet To Play First Australian Dates Since 2017

Alison Moyet will return to Australia in May and June 2025 for her first dates in eight years.

2 days ago
Prince guitar for auction
Prince Guitar For Sale

gottahaverockandroll.com present’s Prince’s Owned & Played Yellow Schecter Cloud Guitar up for auction now! This particular guitar was part of Prince's inventory and was used during performances and rehearsals. It was also a main part of testing due to it being a prototype for the Schecter range that he had commissioned for general sale.

2 days ago
Stephen Fry
Stephen Fry To Perform In Australia In October and November

Stephen Fry wears many hats. He is an English actor, screenwriter, author, playwright, journalist, poet, comedian, television presenter and film director. In October and November he will head to Australia for performances.

3 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna’s Son Rocco Turns 24

Madonna has wished her eldest son a public happy birthday.

3 days ago