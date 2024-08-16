Jack Russell of Great White Dies At Age 63 - Noise11.com

Great White lead singer Jack Russell has died from Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy.at age 63.

Russell’s family released the following statement:

“With tremendous sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jack Patrick Russell – father, husband, cousin, uncle, and friend. Jack passed peacefully in the presence of his wife Heather Ann Russell, son Matthew Hucko, cousin Naomi Breshears Barbor, and dear friends Billy and Cheryl Pawelcik. Details of a public memorial will be announced at a later date. Jack is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakeable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive. His family asks for privacy at this time. At the request of Jack and his family, please refer to K. L. Doty at [email protected] as a further point of contact on his behalf.”

Jack Russell joined Great White in 1980 and was lead singer through to 2001, rejoining the band in 2006 until 2011. Jack sang on 11 Great White albums from the debut ‘Great White’ in 1984 though to ‘Rising’ in 2009.

In the 1970s Russell was sentenced to eight years in prison for shooting a maid in a robbery attempt. He served 18 months in jail and when he was released joined the band and played his first gig with them at The Troubadour in West Hollywood on 17 December, 1982.

Great White’s biggest hit was their cover of Ian Hunter’s ‘Once Bitten Twice Shy’ (no 5, 1989, USA). The track featured on the 1989 album ‘…Twice Shy’ (no 9, 1989, USA). The album sold more than 2 million in America.

