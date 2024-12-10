 Jack White Gives Melbourne A Night To Remember At The Forum - Noise11.com
Jack White is 49-years-old. 33 years from now in 2057 he will be 82. That’s Paul McCartney’s age now. I can so totally see Jack still doing this then.

Jack White at The Forum is Melbourne was something special. He is like merging Robert Plant and Jimmy Page into a single person. This was what I image a Led Zeppelin concert in 1973 would have felt like. It was powerful.

White took us on a journey of his 25-year career so far. ‘Cannon’ from the 1999 The White Stripes debut represented the start and six tracks from the current 2024 release ‘No Name’ brought us up to date with where Jack is now.

‘Freedom at 21’ symbolised Jack’s first solo album ‘Blunderbuss’, The Raconteurs ‘Broken Boy Soldier’ took us via the 2006 career detour and scattered throughout we had those familiar White Stripes sounds from ‘The Hardest Button To Button’ (the one from The Simpsons episode) and ‘Seven Nation Army’ which I consider an Aussie song because Jack wrote the riff in Melbourne in 2002 in the bandroom at The Corner Hotel inbetween his sound check and his show.

Every now and then I get to witness something special in the room. This was one of those nights.

Jack White, Melbourne 9 December 2024

Old Scratch Blues (from No Name, 2024)
That’s How I’m Feeling (from No Name, 2024)
Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (from The White Stripes, White Blood Cells, 2001)
It’s Rough on Rats (If You’re Asking) (from No Name, 2024)
Let’s Build a Home (from The White Stripes, De Stilj, 2000)
What’s the Rumpus? (from No Name, 2024)
Hello Operator (from The White Stripes, De Stilj, 2000)
The Hardest Button to Button (from The White Stripes, Elephant, 2003)
Broken Boy Soldier (from The Raconteurs, Broken Soldier Boy, 2006)
That Black Bat Licorice (from Lazaretto, 2014)
Cannon / John the Revelatorn (from The White Stripes. The White Stripes, 1999)
Freedom at 21 (from Blunderbuss, 2012)
I’m Slowly Turning Into You (from The White Stripes, Icky Thump, 2007)

Encore:
Steady, as She Goes (The Raconteurs song)
Archbishop Harold Holmes (from No Name, 2024)
Ball and Biscuit (from The White Stripes, Elephant, 2003)
Underground (from No Name, 2024)
Seven Nation Army (from The White Stripes, Elephant, 2003)

Jack White will perform a second show at The Forum tonight (10 December 2024).

The remainder of the Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

Au
11 December, Hobart, Odeon Theatre
13 and 14, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

NZ
16 December, Auckland, Powerstation
17 December, Auckland, Town Hall

