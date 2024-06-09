Jack White Performs For First Time In A Year At Michigan Central Station Concert - Noise11.com

Jack White was back on stage performing for the first time since February 2023 for the opening of Michigan Central Station in Detroit.

White performed three songs ‘Hotel Yorba’, ‘Here My Train A Comin’ and ‘Seven Nation Army’.

Watch the footage:

The event was put on by Eminem for the reopening of Michigan’s main railway station. White’s performance of ‘Hotel Yorba’ was quite literally within eyesight of the actual Hotel Yorba he wrote the song about. ‘Seven Nation Army’ however was written in Melbourne Australia at the Corner Hotel in Richmond before White Stripes played that night.

Earlier in the day White, as well as Patti Smith, was honored by Mayor Mike Duggan who presented them with marble from the restored station in honor of their contribution to the music of Detroit.

