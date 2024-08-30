Jack White Tears Into trump - Noise11.com

A furious Jack White has threatened legal action against trump’s after the trump communications director Margo Martin used The White Stripes ‘Seven Nation Army’ in a post.

Posting to his socials White wrote, “Don’t even think about using my music you fascists” and the gave a big FU to trump “for insulting our nation’s veterans”.

White wrote, “Oh….Don’t even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.) Have a great day at work today Margo Martin. And as long as I’m here, a double fuck you DonOLD for insulting our nation’s veterans at Arlington you scum. You should lose every military family’s vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore.”

The offending video was attached to his Instagram post.

