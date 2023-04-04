 Jackson Browne Set To Arrive In Australia for First Tour Since 2018 - Noise11.com
Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.

Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.

Jackson Browne Set To Arrive In Australia for First Tour Since 2018

by Paul Cashmere on April 4, 2023

in News

Jackson Browne will start his first Australian tour since 2018 at Byron Bay this weekend before shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney then New Zealand for Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

Jackson has been a regular visitor to Australia with tours in 2018, 2016, 2009, 2006, 2004, 2003, 1996, 1986 and 1977.

The current Australian tour will be Jackson’s first visit since the release of his 15th album ‘Downhill From Everywhere’ in 2021. It also marks the 50th anniversary of his debut album ‘Jackson Browne’ featuring the song ‘Take It Easy’ he co-wrote with Glenn Frey and shared with Eagles.

Jackson Browne Setlist 30 March 2023 Japan

Set 1:
Before the Deluge (from Late For The Sky, 1974)
My Opening Farewell (from Jackson Browne, 1972)
I’m Alive(from I’m Alive, 1993)
World in Motion (from World In Motion, 1989)
The Barricades of Heaven (from Looking East, 1996)
Fountain of Sorrow (from Late For The Sky, 1974)
Rock Me on the Water (from Jackson Browne, 1972)
Downhill From Everywhere (from Downhill From Everywhere, 2021)
Call It a Loan (from Hold Out, 1980)
Something Fine (from Jackson Browne, 1972)
For Everyman (from For Everyman, 1973)

Set 2:
Until Justice Is Real (from Downhill From Everywhere, 2021)
The Dreamer (from Downhill From Everywhere, 2021)
The Long Way Around (from Standing In The Breach, 2014)
Jamaica Say You Will (from Jackson Browne, 1972)
Sky Blue and Black (from I’m Alive, 1993)
Your Bright Baby Blues (from The Pretender, 1976)
Love Needs a Heart (from Running On Empty, 1977)
Doctor My Eyes (from Jackson Browne, 1972)
Late for the Sky (from Late For The Sky, 1974)
The Pretender (from The Pretender, 1976)
Running on Empty (from Running On Empty, 1977)

Encore:
The Load-Out (from Running On Empty, 1977)
Stay (from Running On Empty, 1977)

Encore 2:
Take It Easy (from For Everyman, 1973)
Our Lady of the Well (from For Everyman, 1973)

