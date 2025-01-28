Jade MacRae and Karen Lee Andrews To Perform Double Album Launch In Sydney - Noise11.com

Jade MacRae will launch her ‘In My Veins’ album together with Karen Lee Andrews launching her album ‘Survival’ at The Factory Theatre in Sydney on Friday, 7 February 2025.

The shows will feature some of Australia’s best backing Jade and Karen with Benjamin Rodgers (who produced both albums), Mahalia Barnes, Bek Jensen, Juanita Tippins and Adam Ventoura taking the stage.

Jade MacRae – In My Veins

Karen Lee Andrews – I’m Yours

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com