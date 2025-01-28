 Jade MacRae and Karen Lee Andrews To Perform Double Album Launch In Sydney - Noise11.com
Jade MacRae and Karen Lee Andrews To Perform Double Album Launch In Sydney

by Paul Cashmere on January 29, 2025

in News

Jade MacRae will launch her ‘In My Veins’ album together with Karen Lee Andrews launching her album ‘Survival’ at The Factory Theatre in Sydney on Friday, 7 February 2025.

The shows will feature some of Australia’s best backing Jade and Karen with Benjamin Rodgers (who produced both albums), Mahalia Barnes, Bek Jensen, Juanita Tippins and Adam Ventoura taking the stage.

Jade MacRae – In My Veins

Karen Lee Andrews – I’m Yours

Get tickets here

