James Bay Has Solo Dates In Australia for 2024 - Noise11.com

James Bay Has Solo Dates In Australia for 2024

by Paul Cashmere on December 12, 2023

in News

UK singer songwriter James Bay will perform sideshows in Australia in addition to his 2024 Summersalt festival shows.

Bay had hist first hits in Australia a decade ago with ‘Let It Go’ (no 10, 2014) and ‘Hold Back The River’ (no 4, 2014).

His first album ‘Chaos and the Calm’ was no 3 in Australia in 2015.

JAMES BAY TOUR DATES 2024

Tuesday 12th March
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday 14th March
Fremantle Prison, Fremantle WA

Wednesday 20th March
Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT

Friday 22nd March
The Star Theatre, Gold Coast QLD

Tickets on sale Thursday 14th December at 10.00am Local Time
Tickets are available at:
www.facetofacetouring.com.au

Summersalt 2024 will begin in Lake Macquarie and head to Wollongong, Melbourne, Ballarat, and Seppeltsfield in the Barossa Valley.

Ziggy Alberts, Thelma Plum, Gretta Ray, John Butler, Kita Alexander and Mia Wray will also appear on various shows.

SUMMERSALT TOUR DATES 2024

Saturday 9th March
Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW
Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,
Thelma Plum, Gretta Ray, Mia Wray

Sunday 10th March
Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW
Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,
Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray

Saturday 16th March
M.O. Moran Reserve, St Kilda VIC
Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,
Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray

Sunday 17th March
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,
Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray

Saturday 23rd March
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, John Butler,
Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray

Sunday 24th March
Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA
Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,
Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray

Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

