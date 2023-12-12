James Bay Has Solo Dates In Australia for 2024 - Noise11.com

UK singer songwriter James Bay will perform sideshows in Australia in addition to his 2024 Summersalt festival shows.
Bay had hist first hits in Australia a decade ago with ‘Let It Go’ (no 10, 2014) and ‘Hold Back The River’ (no 4, 2014).
His first album ‘Chaos and the Calm’ was no 3 in Australia in 2015.
JAMES BAY TOUR DATES 2024
Tuesday 12th March
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Thursday 14th March
Fremantle Prison, Fremantle WA
Wednesday 20th March
Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT
Friday 22nd March
The Star Theatre, Gold Coast QLD
Tickets on sale Thursday 14th December at 10.00am Local Time
Tickets are available at:
www.facetofacetouring.com.au
Summersalt 2024 will begin in Lake Macquarie and head to Wollongong, Melbourne, Ballarat, and Seppeltsfield in the Barossa Valley.
Ziggy Alberts, Thelma Plum, Gretta Ray, John Butler, Kita Alexander and Mia Wray will also appear on various shows.
SUMMERSALT TOUR DATES 2024
Saturday 9th March
Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW
Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,
Thelma Plum, Gretta Ray, Mia Wray
Sunday 10th March
Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW
Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,
Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray
Saturday 16th March
M.O. Moran Reserve, St Kilda VIC
Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,
Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray
Sunday 17th March
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,
Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray
Saturday 23rd March
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, John Butler,
Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray
Sunday 24th March
Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA
Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,
Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE