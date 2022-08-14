 James Hetfield Files For Divorce - Noise11.com
James Hetfield of Metallica photo by Ros O'Gorman

James Hetfield of Metallica photo by Ros O'Gorman

James Hetfield Files For Divorce

by Music-News.com on August 14, 2022

in News

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has reportedly filed to divorce his wife of 25 years.

Editors at TMZ report that Hetfield filed documents to end his marriage to Francesca Hetfield in Colorado earlier this year.

A representative for James Hetfield has not yet commented on the report.

James and Francesca wed in August 1997 and share three children – Cali, 24, Castor, 22, and Marcella, 20.

While no details about the breakup have been reported, a source told TMZ that the former couple “are still in touch”.

Metallica is next set to play at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on 24 September.

