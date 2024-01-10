James Kottak of Scorpions Dies Aged 61 - Noise11.com

One time Scorpions drummer James Kottak has died at age 61.

James was with Scorpions for 20 years from 1996 to 2016 and played on every album from Eye II Eye (1999) to Forever and a Day (2016).

James was also a member of Montrose for their 1987 album ‘Mean’, played on two Kingdom Come’ albums in 1988 and 1989 and was also a member of Warrant for 1995’s ‘Ultraphobic’.

At one point Kottak was married to Athena Lee, the sister of Tommy Lee.

Ina statement Scorpions said, “Very sad news … our dear friend and Drummer for 20 years James Kottak has passed at the age of 61 … James was a wonderful human being , a great musician and loving family man … he was our „Brother from another Mother“ and will be truly missed . … Rock‘n Roll Forever RIP James

Klaus , Rudolf , Matthias , Pawel and Mikkey”

Lenny Wolf of Kingdom Come said, “A very lovable, emotional and charming guy who lived „Rock’n Roll“ to it’s fullest in any aspect, and one too many, has left through the final curtain.Should there be an after life, I hope we’ll meet under cosmic and peaceful circumstances. RIP my dearest Twilight Cruiser Jamo.

Love ya and carry you within my heart forever and ever!

Kottak died in Louisville, Kentucky. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

