James Mangold Talks ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ - Noise11.com

With the final Harrison Ford instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise premiering on June 30, director James Mangold has shared his thoughts on the making of the movie.

Mangold directed ‘Ford vs Ferrari’. “We love Indiana Jones because we love movies,” Mangold says. “The joy of those adventures. We love the cause and effect, the tripwire of events. All these pieces fit together to make the lightning in a bottle of an Indiana Jones film”.

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is the fifth and last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones movie. This one is set in 1944 and 1969. The premise of the movie according to Wikipedia is, “In 1969, American archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones lives against the backdrop of the Space Race. Jones is uneasy over the fact that the U.S. government has recruited former Nazis to help beat the Soviet Union in the competition to make it to space. His goddaughter, Helena Shaw, accompanies him on his journey. Meanwhile, Jürgen Voller, a NASA member and ex-Nazi involved with the moon-landing program, wishes to make the world into a better place as he sees fit.”

Watch the trailer:

The movie stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Shaunette Renee Wilson (“Black Panther”), Thomas Kretschmann (“Das Boot”), Toby Jones (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Oliver Richters (“Black Widow”), Ethann Isidore (“Mortel”) and Mads Mikkelsen (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”). Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981, is once again composing the score.

